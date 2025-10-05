San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - San Antonio FC fell to defending league champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-0 on the road Saturday.

The Switchbacks scored the game-winning goal in the 16th minute, going on to hold the advantage for the rest of the match.

Scoring Summary:

COS: Juan Tejada (Assisted by Yosuke Hanya) 16'

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back on the road to face Western Conference leaders FC Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 10-9-7 on the season, remaining in 4th place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points.

The loss snaps San Antonio's 15-match unbeaten run over the Switchbacks since 2019, still holding the all-time series lead 14-4-6.

Defender Noah Dollenmayer made his first start for the club since joining on loan from El Paso Locomotive in September.

Forward Alex Greive subbed on in the 78th minute, making his first appearance back from injury since July 12.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made three saves in the match.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville (Luke Haakenson 78'), Alexis Souahy, Abdi Salim (Jimmy Medranda 46'), Noah Dollenmayer, Almir Soto, Mohamed Omar, Nicky Hernandez (Alex Greive 78'), Jorge Hernandez (Captain), Kyle Linhares, Santiago Patiño (Juan Agudelo 20')

Substitutions Not Used: Daniel Namani, Juan Osorio, Mitchell Taintor

Disciplinary Summary:

COS: Yellow Card (Duke Lacroix) 52'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 61'

SA: Yellow Card (Noah Dollenmayer) 68'

COS: Second Yellow Card (Duke Lacroix) 81'

COS: Yellow Card (Yosuke Hanya) 90+4'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"It wasn't a good game for us. I don't think we performed tonight. Colorado Springs didn't create much against us, but they found one big mistake in the first half, and you have to give them credit. They scored a goal from that mistake. After that, we pushed but we didn't create much either so we need to be better. We need to pick it up. We played about 10 minutes with a man up, and we have to be better at that point and finish the opportunities."

(On rebounding from the loss)

"Well, we have to get the injured guys back and make sure we have all the squad available for next week. I know we have another tough match against Tulsa. They're at the top of the table right now, and we have to be better. We have to raise a level and try to compete for points next week, so a lot of work to do for the rest of the season to make sure we make playoffs and play in home games for our fans."

Defender Noah Dollenmayer

(On the loss)

"It's really frustrating. I think we fought really hard and we were solid. They just took their chance that they had, and from there, we just couldn't get ours. I think we had multiple chances, and it's just one of those games we're going to have to learn from."

(On getting his first start with the defense)

"It always helps playing alongside really good players. It felt pretty seamless to work right in tonight. It's a blessing just to make minutes and my first appearance for this amazing club, so from here, we just gotta grow as a group and individually, of course, the chemistry is gonna grow, and we go from there."

