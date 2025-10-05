Rowdies Dispacth Monterey Bay, 4-0

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies extended their unbeaten streak to five matches and stayed alive in the playoff hunt with a statement 4-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium.

"The scoreline speaks for itself," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "...It's been a while since we've put together a complete performance," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think in my time here we probably haven't had a complete performance until tonight. Hopefully this is going to be a turning point to give the guys a little bit more belief."

Tampa Bay was on the front foot from the opening whistle and would have had an opening goal in the early stages if not for two outstanding saves by goalkeeper Nicolas Campuzano. Monterey Bay's netminder first denied a scissor kick from Manuel Arteaga at point blank range in the 4th minute before stretching out to parry away an audacious flicked effort from the top of the box by Danny Crisostomo.

Arteaga, Crisostomo, and the rest of the Rowdies would eventually break open the flood gates on the visitors. Rowdies leading scorer Woobens Pacius was the first to striker, though, blasting a low strike into that grazed the leg of defender on its way into the back of the net in the 35th minute.

Following two straight draws, the Rowdies were determined to keep their foot on the gas and not relent as they pushed for all three points after taking the lead. Crisostomo found the crucial second tally in the 62nd minute when a shot from distance by teammate Alex Mendez deflected off a defender and fel kindly to his feet. Crisostomo did not waste the chance and calmly slotted his attempt past Campuzano.

"In the past games we've been in the lead, and we've given it up and we still get some points, but I think the important thing going into this week approaching Monterey Bay was keep that same mentality that got us the lead in the first place," said Crisostomo. "Learn from the mistakes that we had in the past and have everyone come together to execute the plan."

Pacius increased his regular-season goal total to 12 with his second of the night in the 72nd minute. A long throw in from the left wing by Arteaga made its way into the center of the box, where it bounced around before Pacius got a hold of it. His first effort was blocked, but he pounced on the rebound to bury it into the goal.

Arteaga then sealed the result in the 88th minute. Paul Marie offered the assist, carrying the ball forward on a Rowdies counterattack and guiding a cross to Arteaga. The Venezuelan veteran deftly brough the service down and charged forward before delivering a pinpoint strike into the bottom left corner for his fourth goal in as many matches.

"For me, obviously I'm really pleased with the result tonight, and I'm really pleased for the guys because I feel like the guys have been working so hard for a result like this for a while," said Casciato. "It's satisfying for me, it's satisfying for the guys. We can't get too high with this. Now it's about, let's switch our focus to Rhode Island."

The win coupled with Indy Eleven's defeat to Louisville City moves the Rowdies to within two points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with three matches left to play in the regular season.

Rhode Island FC will have a chance to leap Indy in the standings with a Sunday matchup against Las Vegas Lights FC, but the Rowdies will also have the chance to make up ground on Rhode Island in a head-to-head matchup next Saturday at Centreville Bank Stadium.

"When you're in a race, you can't get distracted by the people in the lanes next to you," said Casciato. "You've got to keep your eye on the finish line. For us, the only thing that exists right now is Rhode Island next week. We've just got to be focused on getting three points there and putting in another great performance. If we do that, I feel that we'll be just fine."

Scoring Summary

TBR - Pacius (Vancaeyezeele), 35'

TBR - Crisostomo, 62'

TBR - Pacius, 72'

TBR - Arteaga, (Marie), 88'

Caution Summary

MB - Guzman, Yellow Card, 10'

TBR - Crisostomo, Yellow Card, 43'

MB - Scott, Yellow Card, 54'

MB - Lyons, Yellow Card, 68'

Lineups

Rowdies: Hamid, Vancaeyezeele, Lasso, Guillen, Azocar, Mendez, Crisostomo (Alvarez, 78'), Bodily (Skinner, 90+4'), Marie (Moon, 90+4'), Arteaga (Sharp, 90+4'), Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Bandre, Castellanos, Moon, Skinner, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Sharp

Monterey Bay: Campuzano, Lyons, Muir, Guzman, Robinson (Garcia, 79'), Ivanovic (Horup, 71'), Gallaway, Fonguck (72'), Klein, Gnaulati (Bryant, 71'), Scott (Guediri, 57')

Monterey Bay Bench: Odle, Gomez, Garcia, Guediri, Horup, Bryant, Fehr







