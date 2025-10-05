Boys in Blue Battle Eastern Conference Leader

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville, Ky. - Indy Eleven battled USL Championship Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC for 90 minutes but came up short in a 2-0 setback. The Boys in Blue remain in a playoff position with three games left in the regular season.

Indy Eleven outshot the hosts 14-10, with Jack Blake and Romario Williams recording four shots and Elvis Amoh and Bruno Rendon two apiece. The Boys in Blue had four shots on target in the second half, with Blake and Williams generating the best scoring chances.

In the 72nd minute, Williams stole the ball from Louisville goalkeeper Damian Las outside the area and was taken down, with Las issued a red card.

In the 81st, defender James Musa played a bending ball that Hayden White headed down to Blake inside the area. Blake took one touch and fired a left-footed blast past goalkeeper Danny Faundez, but it was headed off the line by Louisville defender Josh Jones.

In the first half, defender Joey Zalinsky and forward Bruno Rendon combined for scoring chances on the right side with the Boys in Blue holding a 6-4 advantage in shots and 52% possession.

Indy Eleven travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for a key Eastern Conference match-up next Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Boys in Blue have their final regular season home game with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Loudoun United FC.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:2 Louisville City FC

Sat., Oct. 4, 2025 - 7:30 p.m.

Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Ky.

Weather: Clear, 81 degrees

Attendance: 9,785

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-13-5 (-7), 32 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

Louisville City FC: 20-1-6 (35), 66 pts; #1 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

LOU - Amadou Dia (Kevon Lambert) 36'

LOU - Taylor Davila 58'

Discipline Summary

LOU - Bench (caution) 41

LOU - Adrien Pérez (caution) 63'

LOU - Damian Las (ejection) 72'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Luke Pruter, James Musa, Brian Schaefer, Ben Ofeimu (Oliver Brynéus 78'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), Cam Lindley, James Murphy (Elvis Amoh 63'), Joey Zalinsky (Hayden White 63'), Jack Blake, Romario Williams, Bruno Rendón (Brem Soumaoro 78').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Edward Kizza.

Louisville City FC Line-Up: Damian Las, Kyle Adams (captain), Josh Jones, Sean Totsch, Amadou Dia, Aiden McFadden, Ray Serrano (Niall McCabe 82'), Taylor Davila (Brandon Dayes 82'), Kevon Lambert, Adrien Pérez (Brian Ownby 69'), Sam Gleadle (Phillip Goodrum 69') (Danny Faundez 74').

Louisville City FC Subs Not Used: Jake Morris, Evan Davila, Cameron Lancaster, Hayden Stamps.







