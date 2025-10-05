North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has clinched its spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs after Louisville City FC defeated Indy Eleven, 2-0, Saturday night.
North Carolina FC continues its quest for a home playoff game against Phoenix Rising FC for Pups at the Pitch night, presented by Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, on Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available.
Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Faslls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Dispacth Monterey Bay, 4-0 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Shorthanded LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Rivalry Win Over Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Battle Eastern Conference Leader - Indy Eleven
- Monterey Bay Defeated by Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Miami Stifles Hounds with Second-Half Flurry - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs - North Carolina FC
- Paterson's Penalty Propels Legion FC at Loudoun - Birmingham Legion FC
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Detroit City FC
- NCFC earns a point to start multi-match week
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC