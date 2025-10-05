North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has clinched its spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs after Louisville City FC defeated Indy Eleven, 2-0, Saturday night.

North Carolina FC continues its quest for a home playoff game against Phoenix Rising FC for Pups at the Pitch night, presented by Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, on Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available.







