NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
North Carolina FC midfielder Mikey Maldonado vs. Detroit City FC
(North Carolina FC, Credit: Carlee Morgan)
HAMTRAMCK, MI - North Carolina FC fell to Detroit City FC, 2-0, Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium.
With the loss, NCFC falls to 12W-10L-5D (41 points) on the season and remain in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Detroit got on the board right before half after Jeciel Cedeño converted a penalty kick. Ates Diouf deflected a Detroit corner in to double the lead in the 74'.
Match Notes:
NCFC will clinch its spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs if Indy Eleven loses against Louisville City Saturday evening or Rhode Island FC loses to Las Vegas Lights FC on Sunday
Quotes:
John Bradford: "I am proud of our group for the way that we competed today against a tough opponent in a challenging week with two road games. We had different players step up as we unfortunately had a few more injuries today and I thought everyone fought the entire afternoon"
John Bradford: "We are looking forward to getting back to North Carolina, getting healthier, and playing two consecutive important home games."
Up Next:
North Carolina FC returns home for an interconference matchup against Phoenix Rising FC for Pups at the Pitch night, presented by Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, on Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available here.
NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle, Paco Craig (Thomas Roberts - 80'), Conor Donovan, Finn Sundstrom (Patrick Burner - 81'), Jaden Servania (Jahlane Forbes - 25' (Triston Hodge - 71')), Ahmad Al-Qaq, Louis Perez, Raheem Somersall (Jayson Quintanilla - 81'), Mikey Maldonado, Pedro Dolabella, Rodrigo da Costa
Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Evan Conway, Bryce Washington
DET (): Carlos Herrera, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Shane Wiedt (Michael Bryant - 66'), Alex Villanueva (Matt Sheldon - 82'), Kobe Hernández-Foster (Jay Chapman - 66'), Ryan Williams, Isaiah LeFlore (Haruki Yamazaki - 45'), Jeciel Cedeño, Ates Diouf, Darren Smith (Sebastián Guenzatti - 88')
Subs Not Used: Carlos Saldaña, Jordan Adebayo-Smith
Score:
NCFC: 0
DET: 2
Goals:
NCFC: -
DET: J. Cedeño - 44' (PK), A. Diouf - 74'
Cautions:
NCFC: R. da Costa - 12', J. Bradford - 45'
DET: S. Wiedt - 49'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
DET: -
Venue (Location): Keyworth Stadium (Hamtramck, MI)
