FC Tulsa Clinches Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Loudoun United FC at ONEOK Field

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa delivered a thrilling performance Friday night, edging Loudoun United FC 3-2 in a USL Championship Western Conference showdown at ONEOK Field. The match was a rollercoaster of momentum, with both sides trading leads before Giordano Colli sealed the victory deep in stoppage time.

Loudoun United drew first blood through Riley Bidois in the 14th minute, but Tulsa fought back, with Taylor Calheira leveling the score in the 43rd minute. Loudoun reclaimed the advantage early in the second half thanks to Yanis Leerman's strike at 67 minutes. However, FC Tulsa's resilience showed as Stefan Lukic's 84th-minute goal once again brought the match to parity. In the 5th minute of stoppage time, Colli's late winner secured the win and earned him man of the match honors.

Head Coach Luke Spencer praised his squad's grit and determination:

"Tonight was a true test of character. Loudoun came out strong and took the lead twice, but our team kept pushing, stayed focused, and ultimately earned a hard-fought victory. Giordano's goal was the perfect way to cap off the fight and energy we showed."

FC Tulsa dominated possession slightly with 52%, firing 22 total shots (10 on target), compared to Loudoun's 14 shots (6 on target). The win boosts Tulsa's confidence and keeps them firmly in the hunt in the Western Conference.

Player Impact & Quotes

Man of the Match Giordano Colli reflected on his late winner:

"Scoring that goal in the final moments was incredible. We never gave up even when behind. That's the mentality we want to bring every game."

Stefan Lukic, who sparked the comeback with his crucial 84th-minute equalizer, added:

"We knew Loudoun is a tough team to break down. Everyone gave everything today, and to contribute a goal was special. This win shows what we're capable of."

Standings Snapshot - Western Conference (as of August 2)

FC Tulsa - 17 GP | 9 W - 5 D - 3 L | +9 GD | 32 PTS

San Antonio FC - 16 GP | 8 W - 3 D - 5 L | +2 GD | 27 PTS

New Mexico United - 15 GP | 8 W - 1 D - 6 L | +5 GD | 25 PTS

Looking Ahead

With a 9-5-3 record, FC Tulsa is gaining momentum as the USL Championship season enters its critical stages. The team's ability to battle back in high-pressure situations bodes well for their playoff ambitions and pursuit of a Western Conference title.

Key Match Stats

Category FC Tulsa Loudoun FC

Shots (on goal) 22 (10) 14 (6)

Possession 52% 48%

Corners 9 5

Offsides 1 1

Yellow Cards 7 2

Attendance 3,871 -

With confidence high and chemistry clicking, FC Tulsa heads into the second half of the season eyeing a strong playoff push and a potential championship challenge.







