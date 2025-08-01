Indy Eleven X Droplight: A Homegrown Partnership Built for Impact

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven and Droplight are proud to announce a new long-term multi-faceted partnership, one that brings together two Indiana-built teams united by passion, grit, and big ambitions. As part of the deal, the Droplight logo will be on the back of Indy Eleven's United Soccer League Championship player jerseys.

"This partnership is about more than a logo," said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw. "It's about teaming up with a company that's making real moves in the business world, and doing it with the same kind of drive and purpose we see on the field. We are looking forward to working and growing strategically together."

Founded by two proud Hoosiers, Droplight is a strategic and creative services firm that helps brands scale with purpose. From capital to campaign, Droplight builds the foundation and momentum to move businesses forward-with clarity, speed, and confidence.

"As founders of Droplight and proud Hoosiers, we are honored to partner with Indy Eleven and support a team that embodies passion, excellence, and community," said Phil Williams and Joseph Anderson. "Being from Indiana, this partnership is especially meaningful as it reflects our commitment to elevating organizations that inspire both on and off the field. We look forward to being a part of an incredible journey with the Indy Eleven family."

This partnership marks a shared commitment to excellence-on the field and beyond it. Whether it's building brands or building culture, both teams are here to play big.

About Droplight

Droplight is the engine behind bold businesses. With services that span strategy, operations, creative, and go-to-market execution, Droplight equips founders and organizations to build what's next-with structure and speed. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the firm works with leaders across industries to accelerate vision, amplify impact, and deliver results. Learn more at droplight.com.

Built for Founders, Structured for Scale, Powered by Execution. Droplight provides strategic assessment, operational infrastructure, a creative and brand studio, and a go-to-market and exposure engine that gives brands alignment across leadership, capital, systems, marketing, and execution.

The Droplight Services Team is comprised of seasoned business trailblazers who provide the perfect blend of grit and guidance. With wisdom sharpened by experience and the courage to explore the unknown together, Droplight empowers bold thinkers to forge their brightest futures.

Droplight services give you the structure, strategy, and momentum to move forward with confidence-so you can build, grow, and lead with impact.

Droplight brings the strategy, team, and shared services to activate the blueprint or equip companies to run it on their own.

Indy Eleven hosts "Block Party" tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. USL Eastern Conference rival Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Indy Eleven hosts "Block Party" tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. USL Eastern Conference rival Tampa Bay Rowdies.







