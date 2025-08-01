Phoenix Rising Defender Braxton Montgomery to Join Rutgers
August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced that defender Braxton Montgomery will leave the club to join the Rutgers men's soccer program ahead of the 2025 Big Ten season.
Montgomery, 18, made his final start for Rising in the club's match against Orange County SC on July 30. It marked his 22nd appearance for the club in all competitions (19 starts). Initially commited in March to play at Northern Illinois University, Montgomery recently switched his commitment to Rutgers University.
"Braxton as a player, Braxton as a character, was unbelievable," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He was respectful, humble and every day came in doing his best. He can showcase our pathway, as someone who came through our First Team and now moved to the college ranks."
A Scottsdale native, Montgomery joined the Phoenix Rising Youth Academy when he was 12 years old and signed a USL Academy contract ahead of the 2025 season, allowing him to retain his NCAA eligibility while competing for the club's First Team. He made his professional debut against FC Tulsa on March 8.
Since that first appearance, Montgomery has gone on to play 1,628 minutes, becoming one of six Rising players to eclipse 1,000 regular-season minutes through the first half of the season.
"Progressing my way through the academy and then playing here has been a dream come true," Montgomery said. "I'm grateful for the team, the fans, my coaches and I hope (Rising) wins it all."
Images from this story
|
Phoenix Rising defender Braxton Montgomery
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2025
- Collins' Summer Success Continues in First Sacramento Season - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising Defender Braxton Montgomery to Join Rutgers - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Wraps up First-Ever Youth Summer Court Series - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC - North Carolina FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 8/2/25 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Begins August Slate Back Home against Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Indy Eleven X Droplight: A Homegrown Partnership Built for Impact - Indy Eleven
- United Soccer League Mourns League Executive John Cochol - USL
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Highmark Stadium on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts North Carolina in Top-Four Battle - Louisville City FC
- Points Split in Pittsburgh Following Late Equalizer - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Defender Braxton Montgomery to Join Rutgers
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Birmingham Legion FC
- Postmatch Reaction: Orange County SC 4 - Phoenix Rising 1
- Rising Suffers 4-1 Defeat against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Orange County SC