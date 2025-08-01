Phoenix Rising Defender Braxton Montgomery to Join Rutgers

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced that defender Braxton Montgomery will leave the club to join the Rutgers men's soccer program ahead of the 2025 Big Ten season.

Montgomery, 18, made his final start for Rising in the club's match against Orange County SC on July 30. It marked his 22nd appearance for the club in all competitions (19 starts). Initially commited in March to play at Northern Illinois University, Montgomery recently switched his commitment to Rutgers University.

"Braxton as a player, Braxton as a character, was unbelievable," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He was respectful, humble and every day came in doing his best. He can showcase our pathway, as someone who came through our First Team and now moved to the college ranks."

A Scottsdale native, Montgomery joined the Phoenix Rising Youth Academy when he was 12 years old and signed a USL Academy contract ahead of the 2025 season, allowing him to retain his NCAA eligibility while competing for the club's First Team. He made his professional debut against FC Tulsa on March 8.

Since that first appearance, Montgomery has gone on to play 1,628 minutes, becoming one of six Rising players to eclipse 1,000 regular-season minutes through the first half of the season.

"Progressing my way through the academy and then playing here has been a dream come true," Montgomery said. "I'm grateful for the team, the fans, my coaches and I hope (Rising) wins it all."

