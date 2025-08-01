Rhode Island FC Returns to Highmark Stadium on Saturday

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

¬â¹ ¬â¹Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last took on Miami FC on Tuesday night, playing to a hard-fought 1-1 tie. After Pittsburgh goalkeeper Eric Dick matched a season-high five saves to keep the visitors out of the back of the net for the majority of the game, Miami FC eventually broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, taking a 1-0 lead that looked set to confirm a valuable road win. The 'Hounds did not back down, however, and found an equalizer with one of the last kicks of the game in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. The magical moment came when Charles Ahl connected with a cross at the near post for his first-ever professional goal. The strike rescued an important point for the hosts, marking Pittsburgh's third-straight regular-season tie and keeping a season-long, seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions alive. The club has earned seven of its nine total wins in all competitions at Highmark Stadium, with its last loss at home coming at the hands of Rhode Island FC in the Jägermeister Cup group stage on May 31.

Although Hartford Athletic took the extra point in the penalty shootout during the Jägermeister Cup group stage finale last time out, Rhode Island FC's attack did enough to earn a point in regulation and win Group 4. The 2-2 result after 90 minutes marked the third time this season RIFC has come from behind to earn a result, and the third time the Ocean State club has scored multiple goals in a game at Centreville Bank Stadium. After RIFC went down 1-0 late in the first half, Amos Shapiro-Thompson leveled the score in the 49th minute with a long-range rocket, scoring his first-ever goal for Rhode Island FC, and the second of his professional career. Half an hour later, RIFC earned a penalty kick after Albert Dikwa "Chico" was fouled in the penalty area, and Maxi Rodriguez converted his fifth goal of the year in all competitions to make it a 2-1 game. Rodriguez is now 2-2 from the penalty spot this season, scoring both of Rhode Island FC's in-game spot kicks at Centreville Bank Stadium.

WHO

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, August 2

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Highmark Stadium

510 W Station Square Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN+

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)







