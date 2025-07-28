Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Brown vs. University of Rhode Island Governor's Cup Football Matchup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The 43rd Governor's Cup game will take center stage at a new venue this fall, Brown University and Centreville Bank Stadium announced on Monday. Brown will host the University of Rhode Island in the first-ever football game at the brand-new, 10,500-capacity Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket on Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

"As a proud Brown University alum, it is an honor to welcome the 2025 Governor's Cup to Centreville Bank Stadium," Brett M. Johnson '92, Co-Founder and Chairman of Rhode Island FC, said. "Hosting Brown and URI underscores our commitment to bringing premier sporting events to this community and elevating the Ocean State on a regional and national level."

Dr. M. Grace Calhoun '92, the Samuel M. Mencoff '78 Vice President for Athletics and Recreation at Brown, emphasized the electric atmosphere around a night game for the Governor's Cup.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Centreville Bank Stadium in staging this historic rivalry game in our state's fantastic new venue," Calhoun said. "It's a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play a Friday night game under the lights and for Brown Athletics to offer a truly special experience for Brown students and fans, as well as the Pawtucket, Providence, and greater Rhode Island communities."

"At Centreville Bank Stadium, we couldn't be more excited to offer a professional level experience for two of the most esteemed colleges in New England," Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne said. "What better way to welcome football to our intimate venue for the first time than by hosting a storied tradition in the annual Governor's Cup. This game will be an incredible event for all Rhode Island to experience."

Tickets for the Brown-URI game and single game tickets for Brown's other four home games at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium will go on sale in August.







