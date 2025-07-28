Lexington Sporting Club Falls in Close Commonwealth Cup Battle against Louisville City FC, Presented by Republic Bank

July 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship team hosted in-state rival Louisville City FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Lexington SC Stadium. The match also marked the fourth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, and the second leg of the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank.

Both sides opened with urgency, trading early attacks in a lively start to the match. Despite the fast pace, each side stood firm, shutting down opportunities and keeping the score level.

The half was marked with strong defensive efforts from both sides, and several crucial saves by LSC keeper, #31 Brooks Thompson.

Thompson continued to showcase his skill in goal in the second half, turning away multiple dangerous chances to keep Louisville City FC off the scoreboard.

The match intensified as both sides were hungry to pull ahead.

In the 87th minute, Lexington broke the deadlock with a cross into the box from #71 Michael Adedokun that found #22 Jacob Greene, who slotted it into the corner of the net to give Lexington a late lead.

"I felt amazing just to do it for myself, the team, and just for the club, but unfortunately, not to get the win. But yeah, it was an amazing play." said Greene on his first goal for Lexington.

The momentum quickly shifted in the 91st minute when Louisville's #3 Jake Morris found the back of the net, leveling the score for LouCity.

In the 97th minute, Morris struck again to seal the match, securing a 2-1 victory for Louisville City FC and crowning them the winners of the inaugural Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank.

Lexington SC put together a determined and impressive performance, showing composure, creativity, and grit throughout the match. Despite the result, the team proved they could compete at a high level and left it all on the field against Louisville City FC.

"It's fantastic to have such a good team right down the road. It makes both of us better," head coach Terry Boss said after the match. "We're confident in our best and there's moments I think we were good and there's moments I think we'll keep working to get better."

LSC continues its regular season on Friday, August 1, taking on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 9 p.m. ET at Weidner Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.