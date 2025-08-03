A Tough Night on the Road as Lexington Sporting Club Falls 3-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

August 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship team traveled to Colorado Springs for the first time in club history, facing the defending USL champions at Weidner Field. After earning a 2-1 victory in their earlier meeting this season, Lexington aimed to complete the sweep.

Lexington SC opened with confidence, holding over 75% of the possession in the first 10 minutes of the match. Despite controlling play, neither side registered a shot in the early stages as much of the action stayed in midfield.

Colorado Springs then broke through in the 30th minute after quick ball movement set up #11 Quenzi Huerman, who finished off an assist from #3 Akeem Ward. The home side continued to frustrate Lexington's attack with tight defensive play around the box, doubling its lead just before halftime when center back #5 Matt Mahoney scored on a header from a corner in the 41st minute. The goal was assisted by #22 Marco Micaletto.

As the whistle blew for halftime, Lexington faced a 2-0 deficit, with work to do to find a comeback on the road.

"At halftime, we knew we had to stay focused and keep believing in our game plan," said Lexington captain #6 Joe Hafferty. "Down 2-0 on the road is tough, but we reminded each other to remain composed and to continue fighting."

LSC came out in the second half with #8 Nick Firmino pressing higher on offense, looking to create more scoring opportunities and apply greater pressure on the Switchbacks' defense. In the 78th minute, #23 Alfredo Midence scored his first USL Championship goal, pulling Lexington back into the match and sparking hope for a comeback.

However, the momentum was short-lived, as Colorado Springs responded almost immediately. Just two minutes later, Mahoney struck again, and despite #31 Brooks Thompson's attempt to make the stop, the effort found the back of the net to restore the home side's two-goal cushion.

"Getting my first goal was really special, but the result wasn't what we wanted," said Midence. "We fought hard and learned a lot from this match, and we are determined to bounce back better next week."

Lexington returns home for its next match against Phoenix Rising FC on August 9 at 6 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.







