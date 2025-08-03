Rising And Birmingham Legion Took A Point Each From Saturday's High-Scoring Affair In The Valley

August 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising and Birmingham Legion played to a 3-3 draw on August 2 at Phoenix Rising Stadium, with midfielder Charlie Dennis scoring late to help the hosts preserve a point. Following the match, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and midfielder Hope Avayevu spoke on the result, moving forward and the improvements to be made ahead of next weekend's match in Lexington.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

General thoughts on the match...

"We were visible for the first 30 minutes. The rest of the game, we were not visible. I think we started the game very well. Got two goals, then again, very sloppy to allow (Birmingham Legion FC) to come back in the game and even get up."

On players leaving...

"Unfortunately, you know, we are a little bit thin (in defense), but it's not a problem. We roll with the punches of what we have. I know that Bobby and Brandon are working hard to give us the tools that we need to get through the season. But again, this is football, right? You work with what you have. Players are coming in."

Thoughts on dropping points...

"Every point matters. and at home you don't drop points. We hace dropped too many points at home, but also we have got points from many positions, allowing things to come back. That's not good enough, but you got to credit (Birmingham) for fighting back and coming back. Maybe we have a disallowed goal, the disallowed penalty. But again, you don't put yourself in the situation when you are up 2-0."

On academy kids leaving for college...

"It's very important for these kids to get their degree and education. They know that they have opportunity here to do this pathway, and they're doing fantastic. (Pierce Rizzo) is already committed, but you never know what happens in football, at the end of the season, and he may have decided to say, you know, so we're always going to be up front, but I'm very happy."

MIDFIELDER HOPE AVAYEVU

Thoughts on the match...

"Yeah, I feel like at home, a draw is a loss for us. So, yeah, I will take it like a good game for the whole team, but a disappointing game."

On his own performance...

"I think we all came out to perform good, to help the team win. I felt like I could do more. I got a goal and two assists, but I felt like that wasn't enough at the end, when we don't get a win out of it. So yeah, we still need more to improve on that."

Thoughts on losing points...

"We got a point at home, but that feels like a loss. We're obviously gonna work hard and then come back with a victory in this game, because it's about time we stopped losing points."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.