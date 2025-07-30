Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Kimani Stewart-Baynes on Loan from Colorado Rapids

July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. -  Lexington Sporting Club has officially acquired forward  Kimani Stewart-Baynes  on loan from Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Stewart-Baynes, 20, joins Lexington SC as one of the top young prospects in Canadian soccer. A product of the Vaughan Azzurri system in League1 Ontario and a standout at the University of Maryland, he earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2023 after tallying three goals and seven assists in 14 appearances.

He was selected fourth overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by the Colorado Rapids and signed a Generation adidas contract ahead of the season. Stewart-Baynes has since gained professional experience with both the Rapids' first team and MLS NEXT Pro side Colorado Rapids 2.

Internationally, he has represented Canada at the U-20 level and was recently named to the squad for the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

The addition of Stewart-Baynes brings pace, creativity, and depth to the Lexington SC attacking unit as the club enters the final stretch of the season.

