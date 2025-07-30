Detroit City FC Acquires Midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster from Las Vegas Lights FC

Midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster with the Birmingham Legion

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club has announced the acquisition of 23-year-old midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster from Las Vegas Lights FC for an undisclosed fee. As part of the deal, Las Vegas Lights FC will retain a sell-on percentage. Hernandez-Foster joins Le Rouge for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season with an option in place for the 2026 season.

Despite recently completing a transfer to Las Vegas Lights FC, the Los Angeles, California native most recently played for Birmingham Legion in the USL Championship, signing for them at the start of the 2024 USL season. Hernandez-Foster appeared in 49 matches in the USL Championship over the last season and a half, racking up 3,975 minutes of play, scoring twice, and registering five assists.

Fans of Detroit City FC might remember Hernandez-Foster from previous matchups between the two clubs, as he has played every available minute against Le Rouge since he joined Birmingham Legion FC. Hernandez-Foster registered an assist on Birmingham's goal to make it 1-1, and was named Man of the Match by FotMob in Birmingham's trip to Keyworth Stadium on March 22, 2025.

Prior to joining Birmingham Legion, Hernandez-Foster played two seasons in the top division of Norwegian football at Hamarkameratene in 2022 and 2023, appearing in 35 matches for the club, making 22 starts.

Hernandez-Foster joined German club VfL Wolfsburg in 2020, where he registered two assists in five appearances for the U19 team. He made his first-team debut on July 6, 2021, in a pre-season friendly victory against Erzgebirge Aue.

Hernandez-Foster's talent was evident early on, as he first appeared on the US national radar in April 2018 at just 15 years old, debuting for the USMNT U-17s. As vice-captain, he played a crucial role in the CONCACAF U17 Championship in May 2019, featuring in six of seven matches and scoring the opening goal against Barbados, which helped the US qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

