First-Ever Public Festival at Centreville Bank Stadium

Pawtucket, RI -- Centreville Bank Stadium is thrilled to announce its first-ever public non-sports event with a new Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival. On Aug. 23, in partnership with Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA), the stadium will transform into a culinary hotspot for the Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival, welcoming the community to a day filled with food, fun and flavor.

From 12-6 p.m. (with VIP early entry starting at 11 a.m.), guests can indulge in mouthwatering options from over 20 fan-favorite food trucks, offering everything from braised taco bowls and smashed burgers to vegan smoothies and award-winning cannoli. Local and regional craft brewers, cideries and beverage artisans will be serving up delicious drinks to pair with every bite.

In addition to the culinary experience, attendees can explore handcrafted goods, artisan vendors, and enjoy live music and family-friendly entertainment.

"We're incredibly excited to open Centreville Bank Stadium's doors to the community for something totally new," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "This marks a new chapter for our venue--hosting events that go beyond sports and bring people together to enjoy the best of what Pawtucket and Rhode Island has to offer. This festival is the perfect way to kick it off."

Event Details

Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beverage FestivalSaturday, August 23VIP Entry: 11 a.m. | General Admission: 12-6 p.m.Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I.

Tickets Available Now

For more information and tickets, visit: www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/pawtucket-ri







