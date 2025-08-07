Sparks Fly at Centreville Bank Stadium for Folklore Night on Saturday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. matchup vs. Loudoun United FC on Folklore Night, presented by CollegeBound Saver, Rhode Island FC announced today its full slate of Taylor Swift-inspired fan experiences that will turn Centreville Bank Stadium into the place to be for Swifties across the Ocean State. A friendship bracelet-making station, custom merchandise and in-stadium Swiftie vibes throughout the night will culminate in the final show of Rhode Island FC's 2025 Postgame Fireworks Series, presented by Rhode Island Energy, all set to Taylor Swift music.

Fans can enter their RIFC era before the game by purchasing a Folklore Night Ticket + Scarf Package, which includes a game ticket and an Eras Tour-inspired "Wicked Good Karma" scarf, starting at just $29. Ticket holders can also visit the Rhode Island FC Team Store, powered by Capelli Sport, to pick up limited-edition merch, including a Taylor Swift-inspired Shirsey and a Folklore Tee featuring Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the Harbor Seal!

Along the Seekonk River, RIFC's free Fan Fest will continue to be the mainstay of the scenic riverwalk. The area will be highlighted by a Haven Homestead's Custom Friendship Bracelet-Making Bar, complete with RIFC and Taylor Swift-themed charms and designs. Kids 14 and under can even make a bracelet for their favorite Rhode Island FC player, and exchange it with them in Autograph Alley on the South Endline after the game!

Packed with family-friendly activities, Fan Fest also includes free face painting and balloon artists, presented by Centreville Bank, as well as hair braiding, foosball and subsoccer tables. Local food truck vendors California Taco Shop, Del's Lemonade and Chick Fil-A Attleboro will return to Saturday's Fan Fest in addition to the wide variety of concessions around Centreville Bank Stadium.

At Fan Fest, attendees 12 and under can sign up for Rhode Island FC's TerRIFC Kids Club and get involved with the summer's TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative. In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence, TerRIFC Kids who visit Providence Children's Museum at least five times during the summer, or complete the CLPVD's Summer Reading Challenge, have an opportunity to earn a free ticket to the Sept. 6 Kids Day game, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Those who join the TerRIFC Kids Club can pick up their game sticker to add to the back of their Kids Club credential. Kids Club members can collect one sticker per game, and the more stickers you collect, the more swag you earn! Kids Club members who collect all 18 stickers on the back of their credential win a school visit from Chip! On Saturday, kids who collect their 6th sticker at the game can pick up their Chip match coin, and those who are collecting their 12th sticker at the game can collect the special 12-game prize, a TerRIFC Kids Club Scarf!

During the pregame ceremony, 16-year-old singer, actress, dancer and model Catie McFarlane, will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to perform the U.S. National Anthem. Throughout the night, Pawtucket native DJ Mike D will be spinning immaculate Swiftie vibes, providing live Taylor Swift-themed entertainment as RIFC's in-house DJ.

Prior to the game, fans are encouraged to get to their seats early and look out for Chip! Conducting the infamous Breeze Chip Shot, Chip will be firing exclusive tees into the crowd with a brand-new, airplane-shaped t-shirt launcher! One lucky winner will find round-trip airline tickets, courtesy of Breeze Airways, wrapped in their prize catch.

As always, Folklore Night will also be full of exciting opportunities for fans to go home with free food and prizes! If Rhode Island FC scores a goal from any Chick Fil-A Attleboro Korner Kick on Saturday, every fan in attendance scores a free Chick Fil-A sandwich by showing their ticket on Monday at Chick Fil-A Attleboro! At halftime, the Centreville Bank Crossbar Challenge will give one lucky fan the opportunity to win $500 courtesy of Centreville Bank. In Wednesday's 1-0 win over Detroit City FC, one young fan nailed the bar on his first attempt, sliding on the turf in celebration in front of a roaring crowd and walking away with the hefty cash prize. You could be next! Additionally, the brand-new Drippy's Drop Shot by Santoro Oil will give another fan a chance to win $1,000!

Rhode Island FC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez buried his third and perhaps most meaningful penalty kick of the season on Wednesday night to give RIFC a vital 1-0 win. The victory earned RIFC its first-ever shutout victory at Centreville Bank Stadium, and lifted the Ocean State above the playoff line in a crucial stretch of the season. Rodriguez now leads Rhode Island FC with six goals across all competitions in 2025. In net, Koke Vegas returned from an 11-game injury absence, making three heroic saves en route to his 12th career RIFC shutout. On Saturday, Rhode Island FC has a great opportunity to string together back-to-back wins at Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time ever as the postseason race intensifies.

At just 20 years old, forward Abdellatif Aboukoura is enjoying a breakout season for Loudoun United FC, leading the USL Championship Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 16 appearances. The Fairfax, Virginia native had one of his best performances of the season in the last meeting between Rhode Island FC and Loudoun United FC on March 29, scoring his first brace of the season to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts. The brace was his fourth goal in four games, and saw him become the youngest player in USL Championship history to earn the league's Player of the Month Award. Since then, Aboukoura has shown no signs of slowing down, netting five goals in his last eight appearances. The forward will be a key force in trying to snap Loudoun's eight-game winless run on Saturday.

Tickets to Saturday's match, along with Single-Game Tickets, Group Tickets, Prorated Season Ticket Memberships and 5-Game Plans, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

