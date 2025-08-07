Ben Barjolo Loanded to Union Omaha

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, CA - Orange County SC has loaned winger Ben Barjolo to Union Omaha for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season. The move gives Barjolo the opportunity for increased playing time in a competitive environment, an important step in his continued development as a professional.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Ben to gain consistent playing time and showcase his abilities at a competitive level," said President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent. We're excited to watch his continued development and will be following all of his games closely."

The loan to Union Omaha, a competitive side in USL League One, allows Barjolo to showcase his skills and dynamism in a new environment, fostering his growth as a key talent. Barjolo made 7 appearances for OCSC in 2025 and has featured 21 times for the club across all competitions.

Orange County SC wishes Ben the best during his time with Union Omaha and looks forward to following his progress throughout the season.







