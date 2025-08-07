Danny Vitiello Named July Player of the Month

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On Thursday, USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello has been named the league's Player of the Month for July. The monthly award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, as well as an online fan vote that consists of 51% of the results. Vitiello took nearly 42% of the weighted poll to earn his first career Player of the Month honor.

"I'm incredibly honored to be named Player of the Month. It's a reflection of the hard work put in by the entire team," said Vitiello. "The clean sheets and results wouldn't be possible without everyone doing their part. I'm proud of what we have accomplished so far, and I'll keep working hard to help the team continue building momentum."

Vitiello's three clean sheets in July helped the Indomitable Club go undefeated throughout the month and sits tied at the top of the league leaderboard with seven. He leads the league with a 0.72 goals-against average and has conceded just 13 goals, the best mark among goalkeepers with at least 10 appearances.

Danny recorded his 100th regular season appearance - and 39th regular season clean sheet - for the club with a two-save shut out against Lexington on July 19. He's now the seventh goalkeeper in league history to record at least 100 regular season appearances for a single club.

He was previously nominated for Player of the Month in May when he recorded 10 saves, a 90.9% save percentage, and 2 clean sheets in 3 matches on the way to a 3-0-1 record for the month.

Republic FC returns to action against Monterey Bay FC this Saturday, its first of back-to-back Northern California derby matches. Kickoff form Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on FOX40, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.







