FC Tulsa Makes History with Stunning West Coast Win

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, Calif. - Resilient. Relentless. Record-setting. FC Tulsa delivered another thrilling comeback performance on Wednesday night at Cardinale Stadium, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Monterey Bay FC and further cementing its place at the top of the Western Conference standings in the USL Championship.

In a match filled with momentum swings and high drama, FC Tulsa overcame a second-half deficit to not only claim three critical road points but also set two new club records in the process:

Longest Undefeated Streak in Regular Season History: 11 matches, surpassing the previous record of 10 games set during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Most Points Gained from a Losing Position in a Single Season: 16 points, eclipsing the previous record of 14 set in 2018.

"These milestones are not just statistical achievements - they're a reflection of our team's identity," said Head Coach Luke Spencer. "Our players believe in each other, trust the process, and never quit."

Game Recap

Tulsa wasted no time making an impact. In the 12th minute, forward Alex Dalou capitalized on a rebound to put the visitors up 1-0. Monterey Bay fought back to take a 2-1 lead early in the second half, but FC Tulsa remained composed and purposeful.

In the 71st minute, Stefan Lukic drew the match level with a composed left-footed finish after coming off the bench - a brilliant piece of squad depth execution. Lukic has become a difference-maker in recent weeks, scoring crucial goals when the team has needed them most. His ability to rise to the occasion under pressure is proving invaluable, not just on the scoresheet, but also as a leader and inspiratiom for the entire squad. Then, in the 86th minute, with the pressure mounting, Arthur Rogers calmly converted a penalty to seal a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Turning Adversity into Opportunity

This latest comeback adds to FC Tulsa's growing reputation as one of the USL Championship's most mentally tough and tactically flexible teams. The club's unmatched ability to respond to setbacks is becoming a defining trait - and a nightmare for opposing sides.

Marketing Momentum

With this victory, FC Tulsa not only maintains its position as the Western Conference leader (35 points), but continues to build national relevance through consistent, headline-worthy performances.

The storyline of a team that repeatedly turns the tide - on the road, under pressure, and in historic fashion - is capturing hearts nationwide, drawing in new fans, and deepening connections with the Tulsa community and the broader USL fanbase.

Key Stats

Score: FC Tulsa 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Possession: FC Tulsa 40.9%

Shots on Goal: 5

Goals: Dalou (12'), Lukic (71'), Rogers (86' pen)

Milestones Achieved

11-game unbeaten run - New club record

16 points from losing positions in 2025 - New club record

Next Up

FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field for a high-stakes Western Conference showdown on Saturday, August 9, as they host New Mexico United FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The match will also feature Women's Empowerment Night, a celebration of the women who drive change, lead fearlessly, and inspire communities in Tulsa and beyond. Fans can expect special programming, guest appearances, and tributes that uplift the voices and contributions of women in sports, business, and community leadership.

Don't miss this powerful night of soccer and solidarity. Be there to support the team - and the movement!







