Preview: Hounds vs. Orange County SC

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - An eight-match unbeaten streak has the Hounds on the cusp of breaking into the top four in the Eastern Conference, and they will try to make that move further upward by getting a result Saturday night against a Western Conference foe, Orange County SC.

Momentum is on the Hounds' side after blanking Rhode Island FC last weekend, 2-0, behind goals from Augi Williams and Bertin Jacquesson in front of a Championship-leading eighth league shutout for Eric Dick. The team is now nearly two months separated from its last defeat - a 2-1 setback June 14 at Indy Eleven - and its last home loss was way back on May 31 in the Jägermeister Cup against Rhode Island.

With the final third of the season approaching, it's still too soon to scoreboard watch, but the Hounds are keenly aware they enter the weekend a point behind third-place Loudoun and tied with fourth-place North Carolina, making every point valuable down the stretch.

Getting points off Orange County will require overturning some longtime trends, however, as the Hounds have just one win in nine all-time meetings against the team that began play as the Los Angeles Blues. The one win came way back in 2014, and Hounds are 0-2-1 against Orange County under Bob Lilley, including a 2-0 loss last season at Highmark Stadium.

Orange County comes East sitting on the right side of the playoff line with a .500 record - 7-7-2 - and they also enter the match with momentum on a three-game winning streak. But the SoCal club has just two road wins on the season, one in the league and one in the Jäger Cup, and the team is 0-4-1 in their last five trips to face Eastern Conference teams, dating back to last season. Ethan Zubak leads the team with five goals on the year, and Orange County has seven players with multiple goals on the season to sit eighth in the Championship with 26 goals scored in 16 matches.

Fans coming to the match will want to be in a retro mood, as it will be '80s Night at Highmark Stadium, complete with music, halftime entertainment and merchandise specials designed to throw things back to the era of cassette tapes and MTV. Tickets are on-sale now through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Thankfully, fans won't need an antenna to catch the '80s Night match, but having that new cable TV installed will, as the action will be shown live on SportsNet Pittsburgh+. SNP+ will re-air the match at 11 p.m., and both SNP+ and SportsNet Pittsburgh's main channel will have additional replays throughout the day Sunday.

ESPN+ will carry the live stream of the match, and fans can hear the call live in Spanish presented by our partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

Riverhounds (7-6-5) vs. Orange County SC (7-7-2)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 9

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -145 / Draw +240 / Orange County +410 at Fan Duel

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvOC and #Grittsburgh







