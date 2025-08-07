Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner
August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce a new partnership with AssuredPartners, a leading insurance brokerage and risk management firm.
Through this partnership, AssuredPartners will connect with the club's growing fan base and community through a range of strategic assets. This includes brand integration across Lexington SC's digital, social, and in-stadium platforms, as well as presenting rights to one of the club's signature open training sessions, offering a unique, behind-the-scenes experience for fans.
"AssuredPartners is proud to partner with the Lexington Sporting Club, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, community engagement, and teamwork," said Bryan Raisor, Agency President. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to supporting local initiatives that make a lasting impact, and we're excited to stand alongside a club that brings passion, unity and energy to the region both on and off the field. That is Power Through Partnership!"
AssuredPartners' support will span both the men's and women's professional teams, furthering LSC's commitment to growing the game at all levels in the Bluegrass.
"Our partnership with Assured Partners is rooted in a shared commitment to our fans and supporters, building meaningful connections and elevating the Lexington SC community together" said Madyson Smith, Director of Partnerships at Lexington Sporting Club.
This collaboration represents more than a sponsorship, it's a shared investment in the people, pride, and potential of the Bluegrass. Together, Lexington SC and AssuredPartners are committed to creating meaningful connections and lasting impact, both on the pitch and throughout the community.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2025
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC: August 9, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Orange County SC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Return to Action at Home Versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
- Ben Barjolo Loanded to Union Omaha - Orange County SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rowdies to Induct Eddie Firmani into 75/10 Club - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Danny Vitiello Named July Player of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Lexington SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Makes History with Stunning West Coast Win - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Dwayne Atkinson to 2025 Roster - Rhode Island FC
- Monterey Bay Comeback Falls Short at Home - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner
- A Tough Night on the Road as Lexington Sporting Club Falls 3-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Blaine Ferri to 25-Day Contract
- CEO Kim Shelton Stepping Down
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Kimani Stewart-Baynes on Loan from Colorado Rapids