Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Lexington SC

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Following its recent high-scoring 3-3 draw against Birmingham Legion FC on August 2nd, Rising heads to the Bluegrass State to face Lexington SC and kick off its final multi-match road trip of the 2025 regular season. With 24 points, the club finds itself in sixth place in the West, but three points out of second. This weekend, the club looks to continue its winning ways on the road and further shake up the conference table when it faces Lexington for the final time this season.

"We're going to take a lot from the recent match against Lexington," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "It's going to be very close. The standings are very close. Now we have to push on with 12 games left."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at Lexington SC

WHEN: Saturday, August 9 (3:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Lexington SC Stadium (Lexington, KY)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, TUDN, Rising Radio (team socials)

BACK ON THE ROAD

After its first match at home in a month, Rising is back on the road for two away games between August 9 and August 16. This weekend the team finds itself in Lexington, Kentucky, and next week in Tampa, Florida, for an away day against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Kah's squad is 4-3-3 on the road this season, where it has picked up 15 of its 24 points in regular-season play. Only three other teams (TUL, LOU, CHS) have taken more points away from home than Rising.

Looking forward to Rising's home-heavy slate, seven of its remaining 12 matches, will come at home. Even more important, Rising will have great opportunities to build momentum with two three-match homestands to close the season (Aug. 23-Sept. 5, Sept. 20-Oct. 4).

GOODBYES AND THE FUTURE

With forward Jearl Margaritha's departure to Belgian Pro League side S.K. Beveren and defender Braxton Montgomery off to play collegiate soccer at Rutgers, Rising finds itself looking to strengthen the squad ahead of the final stretch of the 2025 season.

While it left the squad missing some depth for its recent match against Birmingham Legion FC on August 2, there is confidence from the coaching staff that the team will be in a place where it can mount a strong playoff push come Fall.

"Brandon and Bobby are working hard to upgrade the squad," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "For me, I'm not even worried because they're working 24 hours and being in constant communication with the type of players we want to get. For me it's very important to have that communication line."

OFF TO THE BLUEGRASS STATE

Saturday marks the second-ever match between Rising and Lexington SC. The Kentucky side got the better of Rising on July 4, winning 1-0 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

New to the Championship this season, Lexington currently sits 11th in the West with 19 points, but its attack has picked up in recent weeks. Lexington has scored four goals in its last five matches, led by forward Cory Burke and forward Marcus Epps, both of whom have three goals this season.

"We know what we have to do," midfielder Pierce Rizzo said. "We just have to play our football and our football wins us games."







