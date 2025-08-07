Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Last Saturday, the Indomitable Club turned back the clocks and snatched a 3-1 win from San Antonio FC - the first since 2019. Lightning strikes with rain delayed kickoff, but there was no better timing for a pair of first goals from Lee Desmond and Khori Bennett. And Cristian Parano slammed the door shut with an extra time goal - his first against his former club. The three points moved Republic FC up the Western Conference table into second-place position.

The Indomitable Club has lived up to its name - undefeated through July and the opening weekend in August. Its unblemished league form stretches back to June 21 in Rhode Island. Saturday night's multi-goal affair was representative of the club's 13 different goal scorers, with three different scorers, and two to get their names on the score sheet for the first time.

Also, this week Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello was named USL Championship's Player of the Month. The beast between the posts earned July's honors for his month-long shut-out performance - making a total of seven clean sheets so far this season. Vitiello also leads the league with a 0.72 goals-against average and is well on track to earn his third consecutive Goalkeeper of the Year nomination.

Republic FC kicks off its August stretch with back-to-back home games against two NorCal rivals. This week the Indomitable club continues the momentum of Collins' summer success with a face off against Monterey Bay FC.

"We can't emphasize enough how good it is to be home...we've done really well on the road, but we're coming to play on what I think is the best pitch in the league, in front of the best fans," says Head Coach Neill Collins. "It's a great atmosphere, and all the ingredients are there for us to go out and perform against two rivalry teams...and we're looking forward to putting on a really good performance."

Know Your Opponent - Monterey Bay FC

It is a two-game week for the Crisp-and-Kelp as they come to Heart Health Park after falling to western leaders, FC Tulsa with a late penalty in their mid-week match-up on Wednesday.

Monterey Bay started strong with an early free kick but failed to convert, and FC Tulsa capitalized on a defensive error to take a 1-0 lead. Monterey responded with pressure but couldn't break through before halftime. They came out energized in the second half, scoring twice in quick succession. Fresh off signing with the club from eastern leaders Charleston Battery, Johnny Klein found the net on a well-executed counterattack in his debut for the Crisp-and-Kelp. A service from Sami Guediri right into the heart of Tulsa's box found Monterey forward Luke Ivanovic, whose one-touch volley finish put the club up 2-1. However, Tulsa equalized in the 71st minute and completed the comeback with a late Monterey hand-ball in the box allowing Tulsa to clutch the 3-2 victory.

After starting the season with a six-game undefeated streak in league play, Monterey Bay has been struggling to find their stride in the latter half of the season. Since June, the club has only walked away with two wins in their nine matches, and the week before Wednesday's fall to Tulsa, the club saw an elimination from the USL Jägermeister Cup.

The fellow Northern Californian side will be looking to turn their luck around and find momentum in their second match this week and maintain their position above the playoff line with a win over Republic FC this Saturday.

Head-to-head

This Saturday marks the eighth all-time meeting between the two Californian clubs, whose record is 4-2-1. Heart Health Park hosted the last face-off back in October of 2024 - where a late equalizer from Monterey Bay in the 93' minute resulted in a 2-2 draw. Additionally, in six of the previous seven matches between Monterey Bay have been decided by one goal or less.

Overview: SAC vs. MB

Date: Saturday, August 9

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Tickets: Purchase now

$5 Beer Night

Watch: FOX40 and CBS Sports Golazo Network







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.