Orange County SC Earns a Hard-Fought Point in 0-0 Draw Against Louisville City FC

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC faced Louisville City FC, the Eastern Conference leaders, in a physical and relentless match at Championship Stadium. OCSC displayed intensity and defensive strength throughout their 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw.

The match kicked off with Louisville City launching into an all-out assault, relentlessly driving forward and pinning Orange County deep into their own defensive third. The well-rested Eastern Conference leaders arrived determined to dictate the tempo and impose their dominance. Yet, despite the early onslaught, the resilient Orange County side stood firm, absorbing wave after wave of pressure with discipline and grit, refusing to yield an inch.

OCSC looked dangerous on the counter, springing forward with precision and pace every time they won back possession. The Orange & Black executed their transitions with purpose, slicing through midfield and creating several quality chances that put Louisville City on notice. Their sharp movement and quick passing forced the Purple Machine to stay alert, reminding everyone that Orange County's attack was more than capable of turning defense into danger in an instant.

In the 31st minute, Orange County nearly broke the deadlock with their first clear chance of the night. Ryan Doghman whipped in a perfect cross that found Ethan Zubak unmarked in front of the goal, but Zubak's volleyed effort sailed agonizingly over the bar.

Just moments later in the 34' minute, Doghman was at it again, this time taking matters into his own hands with a thunderous strike from distance. His shot smashed off the post, ricocheting dangerously through the box before Louisville goalkeeper Damian Las managed to gather it under heavy pressure.

After a tense, hard-fought opening 45 minutes, the first half came to a close scoreless following a brief minute of added time. Neither side could find the breakthrough, as both defenses held firm in a tactical chess match that saw plenty of grit but few clear chances. The whistle sent the teams into the locker room deadlocked at 0-0, the stage set for a decisive second half.

The County Boys kept the pressure on Louisville throughout the second half. They continued to search for a chance to leap ahead. Mouhamadou War was substituted in the 63' minute and created two threatening chances within the 73' minute of play.

OCSC finished the second half with three shots, all of them being on target. The final tally between teams remained goalless, with Orange County accumulating 5 total shots to Louisville's 24 shots, 5 on target. Colin Shutler earned his second shutout in a row - marking the return of his famed "Shutout Shutler" nickname.

Ryan Doghman earned himself the Man of the Match title for his fifteen defensive contributions and fierce shot against the Purple Machine.

The Orange & Black currently sit in eighth place and still have everything to fight for in their next match. The Playoff Push continues for Orange County SC.

Orange County returns to Championship Stadium on October 25th for Fan Appreciation Night and the final game of the season against Indy Eleven. For tickets, click HERE.

Milestones:

This is the first result for OCSC in their four meetings with Louisville

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

LOU 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

60' - Pedro Guimaraes, Yellow Card

75' - Ethan Zubak, Yellow Card

85' - Kevin Partida, Yellow Card

85' - Chris Hegardt, Yellow Card

LOUISVILLE CITY FC:

43' - Amadou Dia, Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly, Malik Pinto (82' Kevin Partida), Chris Hegardt (90+Ashton Miles), Pedro Guimaraes, Tristan Trager (63' Ousmane Sylla), Bryce Jamison (63' Mouhamadou War), Ethan Zubak

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Cameron Dunbar, Roberto Molina, Tyson Espy, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 52% | Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 1 |

LOUISVILLE CITY FC LINEUP: (5-4-1)

Damian Las (GK); Amadou Dia, Jake Morris (66' Brandon Dayes), Sean Totsch, Aiden McFadden, Ray Serrano (87' Sam Gleadle), Adrien Perez (66' Brian Ownby), Kevon Lambert, Taylor Davila (87' Niall McCabe), Jansen Wilson, Phillip Goodrum (66' Cameron Lancaster)

Unused subs: Danny Faundez (GK); Evan Davila, Emanuel Perez

Head Coach: Danny Cruz

Possession: 48% | Shots: 24 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 11 | Fouls: 8 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC v. Louisville City FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 29

Date: October 18, 2025

Venue: The Champ, Irvine, CA







