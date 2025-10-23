RIFC Concludes 2025 Regular Season at New Mexico United on Friday

Rhode Island FC travels to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park to face New Mexico United in Week 34 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

WHO

New Mexico United

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Friday, October 24

9:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN+

RADIO

WPRO 99.7 (AM 630)

DEFIANCE 1636 WATCH PARTY

The Guild Brewing Company

461 Main Street

Pawtucket, RI 02860

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

RI WIN vs. NM = No. 7 seed, Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Charleston Battery on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

RI TIE/LOSS vs. NM AND Detroit City FC WIN at Tampa Bay Rowdies = No. 8 seed, Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Louisville City FC on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

GAME PREVIEW

New Mexico United will finish a three-game homestand in its regular-season finale vs. Rhode Island FC on Friday, but is guaranteed at least one more home game, this time in the playoffs, after securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings. Boasting a 6W-4L-4T record at Rio Grande Credit Union Field and a 13W-10L-6T overall record in the regular season, the Albuquerque club joins Rhode Island FC as one of four teams in the USL Championship that are unbeaten in their last six games. New Mexico has lost just two of its last nine games, coming at the hands of second-place Sacramento Republic FC and first-place FC Tulsa. It is coming off of an eventful stretch of back-to-back 3-3 ties vs. Orange County SC (Oct. 11) and Oakland Roots SC (Oct. 19), and will look to continue its positive momentum with a result vs. Rhode Island FC on Friday.

With its back to the wall, the Rhode Island FC defense did what it does best in its scoreless tie vs. North Carolina FC to send the club to its second-straight postseason: kept the ball out of the back of the net. On top of three important saves from goalkeeper Koke Vegas, the defense weathered a second-half storm to frustrate a threatening North Carolina side on its home turf to earn a second-straight shutout. The clean sheet was the 11th of the regular season for Vegas, 20th shutout of his RIFC career, and 31st of his USL Championship regular season career. As a team, RIFC is second in the USL Championship with 12 shutouts, behind only Players Shield winners Louisville City FC (13). The Ocean State club's 27 conceded goals is the third-lowest total in the USL Championship, and the 17 goals conceded by Vegas is the lowest total of any goalkeeper who has made at least 21 appearances in the 2025 regular season, putting him in second place in the race for the Golden Glove.







