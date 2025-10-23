Preview: Hounds vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Published on October 23, 2025

PITTSBURGH - The USL Championship Playoffs are right around the corner, and how the Hounds perform Saturday when they host Phoenix Rising FC will determine whether the postseason begins at Highmark Stadium or on the road.

A win clinches a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference for the Hounds, while a loss will have the team going on the road for next weekend's conference quarterfinals. A draw would leave the Hounds at the mercy of other results around the league, as detailed earlier this week in our breakdown of the playoff scenarios. But just as important to the Hounds is continuing some of their best form of the season, which has seen the team win two straight matches and four of the last five to climb the standings in the East.

A 3-0 win at Monterey Bay paced by goals from Sean Suber, Augi Williams and Jackson Walti gave the team multiple goals in consecutive games for the first time in 2025, and the all-around performance left only two saves for Eric Dick to make as he became the first goalkeeper in Hounds history with multiple double-digit shutout regular seasons. Suber also has a personal mark to chase, as the first player to record 200 clearances in a season for the Hounds could become only the fourth Hounds player to play every minute of the regular season if he goes for the full 90 minutes.

To keep the momentum going, the team will have to take down a Phoenix team they have knocked off each of the past two seasons, winning 3-1 in Arizona a year ago and taking a 1-0 result from the last meeting at Highmark Stadium in 2023.

Phoenix has their own stakes on the line in the match, perhaps even more so than the Hounds. With a win and an El Paso loss to San Antonio, Phoenix could move into the top four of the Western Conference and earn a home playoff opener.

However, in the crowded West, Phoenix hasn't even clinched its playoff spot. It would take an unlikely series of events to eliminate them - a Rising loss coupled with wins by all four of Colorado Springs (at Tulsa), San Antonio (vs. El Paso), Orange County (vs. Indy) and Lexington (at Oakland) - but Phoenix will be coming to Pittsburgh hoping at least to get the draw that assures their qualification.

The match could be a stylistic clash, as well. Hounds matches have been the lowest-scoring in the league with only 60 total goals (32 for, 28 against), while Phoenix tends to give both nets a workout with 96 total goals - 48 for is tied for third-best in the Championship, but their 48 allowed is tied for the fifth-worst. Hope Avayevu is among the league leaders in goal contributions this year with six goals and 10 assists for Phoenix, while Ihsan Sacko and in-form Charlie Dennis share the team lead with seven goals apiece.

The final regular-season home match of the year at Highmark Stadium means it is also the annual Fan Appreciation Night, and as usual, there will be plenty of discounts and prizes given away to thank our supporters for another excellent season.

Among the discounts for all to enjoy are $2 IC Lights in the Tailgate Zone from 5-6 p.m., a $67 jersey sale special from 6-7 p.m. in the Team Store, and a special 67 percent discount on select Charly teamwear. The first 500 kids ages 14 and under through the gates also will receive a special team poster, presented by King Orthodontics.

The biggest giveaways will come by way of the Fan Appreciation Raffle, and baskets to enter will be located in the Tailgate Zone and by both the East Gate and West Gate. Prizes to be given out include 2026 season tickets, baskets provided by Hounds corporate partners and the grand prize of a chance to be a "Player for a Day" during the 2026 season. All fans will receive an entry ticket upon entry, but the first 1,500 through the gates will receive bonus entries, and additional entry tickets can be earned throughout the stadium from vendors, concessions and at other locations.

Tickets for Saturday's regular-season finale are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

The match will be shown live on KDKA+ and streamed on ESPN+, with a re-airing of the match at 1 p.m. Sunday on KDKA+. The Spanish-language broadcast can be heard on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2, bringing to an end their first regular season as the Hounds' official Spanish-language radio broadcast partner.

Match info

Riverhounds (12-10-7) vs. Phoenix Rising FC (9-8-12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -125 / Draw +230 / Phoenix +300 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvPHX and #Grittsburgh







