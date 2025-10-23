Da'vian Kimbrough to Join U.S. U-16 National Team for International Training Camp

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

U.S. Soccer announced today that Republic FC forward Da'vian Kimbrough has been selected to the U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team roster for its upcoming international training camp in L'Albir, Spain from October 29 - November 9. He is the only player representing a USL Championship club on the roster.

The camp will also feature three friendlies in preparation for the 2027 FiFA U-17 World Cup Qualifiers. Kimbrough and the U.S. will take on Sweden (November 3), Spain (November 6), and Qatar (November 8).

This is Da'vian's third U.S. call up of the year and second to the U-16 squad in the last two months. In August, he featured at the U-15 at the Concacaf Championship and claimed the Golden Boot with six goals.

Since signing his first pro contract in 2023 at the age of 13, Da'vian has continued to train and compete for Republic FC's first team, while also featuring for the youth academy. This season, he's made two appearances in seven roster selections in USL Championship and USL Cup play. In academy play, he is currently playing up three age groups with the U-19 team, helping them to open the season with an undefeated record of five wins and one draw.







