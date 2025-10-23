Battery Defeated 1-0 on Road against Sacramento

The Charleston Battery were dealt a 1-0 road defeat against Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday at Heart Health Park. After a scoreless first half, Sacramento's goal just minutes into the second half proved to be the difference. The Battery now have one more regular season match remaining during the week before the USL Championship Playoffs commence at Patriots Point on November 2.

The match kicked off on Wednesday after being previously scheduled for October 5, being forced to move back due to Sacramento's participation in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final.

Charleston's lineup featured ample rotation, with seven players slotting into the starting lineup: Christian Garner, Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Michael Edwards, Viggo Ortiz, Rubio Rubín and Wesley Leggett.

Both teams applied equal pressure going forward in the early stages of the contest. Charleston nearly found the opener in the 17th minute when Ortiz connected with Douglas Martínez on a corner kick, but Martínez's glancing header at the near post was saved by goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.

The attacking chances began to slow in the latter stages of the first half. Sacramento went roughly 35 minutes without another shot, and did not have a shot on target through the 45th minute.

Sacramento registered a pair of close shots in stoppage time, a blocked attempt by Rodrigo Lopez and a header off target by Khori Bennett, but the game went into the break tied at 0-0. Charleston held about 61% possession in the first half.

Play resumed in the second half with all still to play for.

Sacramento managed to score the opener in the 50th minute via Khori Bennett, taking a 1-0 lead.

After going down, the Battery continued to apply pressure in search of an equalizer. Cal Jennings, Houssou Landry, Aaron Molloy and Rubín all recorded shots, but none were on target.

Charleston's best chance of the second half came off an advance in the 90th minute when Arturo Rodríguez led an attack down the right flank. Rodríguez sent a low cross to Rubín, and Rubín beat two defenders for a first-time shot. However, the attempt was saved.

A noteworthy moment occurred in the 91st minute when Diego Rodríguez entered the match off the bench, officially making his USL Championship debut. It marked the 19-year-old USL Academy signing's second career professional appearance in 2025.

Despite the Battery's late efforts for an equalizer, Sacramento held on to secure the 1-0 win.

The result moved Charleston's record to 18W-6L-5D (59pts), and was the first defeat for the Battery against a Western Conference side.







