Roots Close out 2025 at Home Versus Lexington SC
Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
One more for Oakland.
Roots will close out their 2025 USL Championship season this Saturday, October 25th at the Oakland Coliseum when they play host to visiting Lexington SC.
It has been a roller coaster year for Roots this season. Despite less-than-ideal results on the field, the magic of Oakland has been on full display since opening day.
From a record-breaking crowd of over 26,000 fans to legendary performances by Town icons like Too $hort and Richie Rich, and the club's inaugural season calling home to the iconic Oakland Coliseum, 2025 was a worthy addition to Oakland's vibrant cultural tapestry, and a stepping stone for what is still to come.
Roots might be out of playoff contention, but if their thrilling 3-3 finish at New Mexico in their last contest was any indication, Oakland will not be lying down until the very final whistle of the year.
Oakland still has a chance to represent itself in the USL Championship history books on Saturday, as club scoring leader Peter Wilson looks to solidify himself amongst the league's elite with two separate record chases that will come down to the final match.
Having scored 14 goals in his last 12 appearances, Wilson has been on a historic offensive run to end the year, and with a brace versus New Mexico in Roots' last matchup, he finds himself at the tippy top of the leaderboard for the 2025 Golden Boot.
Wilson has also scored in seven consecutive matches. With a goal in the final game of the year he would tie the all-time USL Championship record scoring streak set by Sporting KC II's Hadji Barry in 2018.
Regardless of the outcome of the match, or either of Wilson's quests for all-time greatness, Roots will send the year out with a bang, as the club's second post-game fireworks show is scheduled to take place after the game.
This might be the final game of the year for Oakland Roots, but as always, this is still just the beginning.
