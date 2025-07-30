FC Tulsa Teams up with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE

TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa players traded in their cleats for controllers this past Saturday as they joined fans, local youth, and the Tulsa Police Department's Community Engagement Unit at Woodland Hills Mall for Project eNGAGE - a dynamic community initiative aimed at bridging the gap between under-resourced youth and community leaders through the power of esports.

Now in its latest installment, Project eNGAGE is spearheaded by the Tulsa Police Department's Community Engagement Unit and serves as a creative platform for strengthening trust, building relationships, and fostering mentorship between young people and law enforcement. The event featured high-energy FIFA and Rocket League matches, heartfelt conversations, and shared moments that brought the community together in powerful ways.

FC Tulsa players were front and center-signing autographs, posing for selfies, and jumping into gameplay alongside fans of all ages. Their presence added excitement and authenticity to the day's events, reinforcing the club's mission to be "More Than a Club" by actively investing in the people and neighborhoods that make Tulsa home.

"Project eNGAGE is more than just esports; it's about the entire community coming together in a collaborative effort to inspire change, build trust, and take a step forward together in community-police relations," said Officer Terrell of the TPD Community Engagement Unit.

Through initiatives like Project eNGAGE, FC Tulsa continues to champion causes that empower youth, create inclusive opportunities, and support a stronger, safer Tulsa for all. The club is honored to collaborate with local organizations like the Tulsa Police Department to foster unity, mentorship, and positive change.

