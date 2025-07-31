FC Tulsa Brings Firepower to Tulsa's Front Line with Trevor Amann Signing
July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - Pending Federation and League approval, FC Tulsa have signed forward Trevor Amann from Sacramento Republic FC, adding a sharp, instinctive finisher to bolster their front line. Known for his nose for goal and quick impact, Amann brings valuable experience and a history of early success at both the USL Championship and League One levels.
The Westminster, Colorado native opened his 2024 campaign with a strong debut for Sacramento, scoring a brace and earning Week 1 Player of the Week honors. He went on to collect two Team of the Week nods and netted the fastest goal in club history- just 15 seconds into a match on April 20.
Amann began his professional career in 2022 with USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. In his second season, he set a new league record with 23 goals during the regular season, including seven braces. His efforts earned him the Golden Boot, League One Player of the Year, and a place on the All-League First Team. He also contributed to key moments in the club's playoff run, including a hat trick in Hailstorm's first postseason appearance.
Across two seasons in Northern Colorado, Amann totaled 32 goals and eight assists over 63 appearances in all competitions. He played collegiately at the Colorado School of Mines and Midwestern State University, where he notched 49 goals and 18 assists. Amann also won an NPSL Championship with Denton Diablos FC in 2021, earning Man of the Match in the title match.
"We're thrilled to welcome Trevor Amann to FC Tulsa. Trevor was highly sought-after in the market, and we're proud he chose to continue his career with us," said Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell, "His proven ability to score goals, lead the line, and impact big games makes him a tremendous addition to our group as we push for more in 2025."
Amann is expected to make his FC Tulsa debut this week at ONEOK Field, as the club looks to solidify our place at the top of the western conference table and energize the Tulsa faithful down the stretch.
