Danny Vitiello Nominated for July Player of the Month

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello has been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month for July. Voting is open now through Monday, August 4 at 9:00 a.m. PT at USLChampionship.com. Fan voting counts for 51% of the poll, and the remainder will be conducted by the USL Technical Committee and a National Media Panel.

With seven clean sheets, and three in the month of July, Vitiello sits among the top goalkeepers in the league. Danny recorded his 100th regular season appearance - and 39th regular season clean sheet - for the club with a two-save shut out against Lexington on July 19. He's now the seventh goalkeeper in league history to record at least 100 regular season appearances for a single club.

This is the second time the 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year has been nominated for Player of the Month this season. Vitiello's previous honor came in May when he recorded 10 saves, a 90.9% save percentage, and 2 clean sheets in 3 matches on the way to a 3-0-1 record for the month. Russell Cicerone also was up for the award in March, after starting the season with multiple standout performances.

The Indomitable Club are back in action this Saturday against Western Conference foe San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the contest will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+. Republic FC return home on August 9 to host NorCal rival Monterey Bay FC on $5 beer night. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. contest are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.