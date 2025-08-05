Cristian Parano Named to Team of the Week

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the Week 22 Team of the Week. With his performance in Saturday's victory over Western Conference foe San Antonio FC, Republic FC forward Cristian Parano was named to the league's top 18, his first selection of the 2025 campaign.

Facing off with his former team, Parano put the exclamation point on Sacramento's impressive second-half performance with a goal in the 91st minute. As San Antonio pushed numbers forward to look for an equalizer, Lee Desmond headed a clearance forward to Rodrigo Lopez. Lopez passed the ball wide for Parano, who took his defender one-on-one before putting up a right-footed shot inside the box. The goal marked Parano's fourth of the season, tying him for the team lead.

Parano was a solid contributor throughout the night. He posted eight duels won and five of seven successful dribbles, as well as five recoveries.

The win over San Antonio extended Sacramento's undefeated streak to five games in league play, with four shutouts and just one goal allowed. Over the past month and a half, the squad has climbed six spots to sit in second in the Western Conference table. Including Parano, the Indomitable Club has been represented on the Team of the Week 11 times since June 18, including a Coach of the Week honor for Neill Collins in Week 19 and a Player of the Month nomination for Danny Vitiello.

Republic FC returns to action against Monterey Bay FC this Saturday, its first of back-to-back Northern California derby matches. Kickoff form Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on FOX40, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 5, 2025

