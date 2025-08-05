Four Locos Earn Spots on Team of the Week After Historic Team Performance

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After a record-breaking 6-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC over the weekend, El Paso Locomotive FC had four players named as starters for the USL Championsip Team of the Week for Week 22. Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno and Eric Calvillo each recorded two goal contributions en route to the largest win in club history.

GABI TORRES

Torres has been a maestro in the midfield this season for Los Locos, and Saturday night was no different. His two assists put him at six on the regular season and nine across all competitions this year breaking the club single season record previously held by James Kiffe in 2019.

ERIC CALVILLO

In Locomotive's previous largest win in club history, Calvillo slotted home a pair of goals. As the team eclipsed that mark on Saturday night, he did the same. He was a constant presence on the ball with 70 touches while also completing 49 of 53 passes and winning four duels.

"This win gives us extreme confidence because when we play well and we're attacking and creating chances, we want more." Calvillo said. "We've been on the other end of that. Nobody cares. Nobody feels bad for you. It's a part of the game, so it's about continuing and thinking that the game is always 0-0."

AMANDO MORENO

Moreno tallied a goal and an assist to give him ten total goal contributions in league play. His sixth goal matches his total from last season with three months still to play. Moreno was persistent in the attacking half winning six duels and making nine passes in the final third.

ANDY CABRERA

The club's leading goal scorer this season found himself on the assisting end of two goals for Locomotive on Saturday night, good for his second multi-assist match of the regular season (May 16 vs. Indy Eleven). Cabrera found the feet of Calvillo in the 52nd minute before setting up Emiliano Rodriguez in the 89th for his first professional goal.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC

M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic

F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

Coach - Danny Cruz, Louisville City FC

Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Emmanuel Samadia (HFD), Akeem Ward (COS), Kevon Lambert (LOU), Cristian Parano (SAC), Woobens Pacius (TBR), Sam Gleadle (LOU)







