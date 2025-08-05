Detroit City FC Hits the Road for Midweek Clash at Rhode Island FC

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pawtucket, Rhode Island - Detroit City Football Club returns to action after a weekend off for a mid-week Eastern Conference battle at Rhode Island FC. Kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Last time out, Detroit City dominated the final group stage match of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday evening, defeating USL League One side Westchester SC 3-0. An Ates Diouf converted penalty gave DCFC the lead right before halftime, and second-half goals from Devon Amoo-Mensah and Matt Sheldon secured the victory for Detroit.

The match saw Carlos Saldaña lock up his second straight clean sheet, and saw youngster Bilal Obeid make his DCFC debut, earning his Le Rouge Legacy Number 228.

Coming out of the Westchester matchup, two players were named to the Team of the Round for Round 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Defender Devon Amoo-Mensah picked up his first goal of the season, won one penalty kick, and completed 91% of his passes. Midfielder Jeciel Cedeño was also named to the Team of the Round, as he created nine chances, completed 80% of his 54 passes, and won four duels against the USL League One side.

A rough stretch of form sees the defending Eastern Conference Champion, Rhode Island FC, sit in 10th place. Last time out, Rhode Island travelled to Pittsburgh, where they fell to Riverhounds SC 2-0. A difficult afternoon for Rhode Island saw the side only have two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, as Pittsburgh put two goals past goalkeeper Jackson Lee in six minutes.

Detroit City and Rhode Island have only faced off three times since Rhode Island joined the USL Championship last season, with Detroit controlling the series with two wins and one draw. Last time out, Le Rouge claimed a 2-0 victory over Rhode Island FC back in April. An early red card in the sixth minute for Rhode Island saw Detroit City play most of the match up a man, and they took full advantage as Darren Smith scored two goals within two minutes of each other in the 17th and 19th minutes.

Le Rouge will return to action at Keyworth Stadium on August 9th, facing off against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.







