Monterey Bay Hosts FC Tulsa on Hospitality Night at Cardinale Stadium

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-8-4, 22 points) returns to action Wednesday for a 7 p.m. PT showdown at home against FC Tulsa (9-3-5, 32 points) in Week 23 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by Monterey Marriott. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity) and nationally on TUDN, with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

With the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup in the rearview mirror, Monterey Bay's focus now shifts fully onto the final 12 matches of the regular season. First up, MBFC hosts the top team in the Western Conference table FC Tulsa in a midweek rematch at Cardinale Stadium. In Monterey Bay's most recent league match, FC Tulsa bested the Crisp-and-Kelp in Oklahoma. Now, the fixture turns to Seaside with no love lost between the sides. With four of the next six matches set away from home, Monterey Bay will want to put in a performance to build on down the stretch as the club aims to make the playoffs for the first time in club history. In addition, the club's latest acquisition Johnny Klein will be available for selection in what could be his Crisp-and-Kelp debut.

Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 63°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (6-8-4, 22 pts, 8th West); FC Tulsa (9-3-5, 32 pts, 1st West)







