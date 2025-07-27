Monterey Bay Crashes Out of the Jägermeister Cup With 2-1 Defeat

July 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







LANCASTER, California - Monterey Bay FC closed out the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup with an eliminating 2-1 defeat to USL League One side AV Alta FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in the final group stage match of the cup. Xavi Gnaulati smashed the ball into the back of the net just eight minutes into regulation, but the scoring dried up from there. AV Alta FC struck back just a minute later before adding insult to injury with a 73rd minute winner to spoil Monterey Bay's hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Monterey Bay got things started quickly in this one. In the 8th minute, Adrian Rebollar intercepted a pass in the attacking half of the pitch before finding Anton Søjberg, who then neatly guided the ball with his first touch to play Gnaulati perfectly into the box and the 20 year old fired a missile into the top left corner to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the early 1-0 lead. AV Alta FC responded less than a minute later, forcing a turnover just above the visitors' 18-yard box that led to Osvaldo Lay letting go and burying the ball into the back of the net for the immediate equalizer. In the 28th minute, Rebollar whipped the ball into the box towards Nico Gordon, but the header was somehow cleared off the line by an AV Alta defender to deny Monterey Bay the lead. Rebollar later crossed the ball into the box towards Mobi Fehr in the 44th minute, but Fehr's header was blocked as well and the half ended level at 1-1.

AV Alta FC looked to have jumped out in front just beyond the hour mark in the match when a shot by Walmer Martínez was saved and spilled by Sam Gomez, but the rebounded goal by Jimmie Villalobos was ruled offside. In the 68th minute, Wes Fonguck played Mayele Malango down the left sideline. Malango cut in to his right and fired, but his shot was blocked. The ball then fell to Rebollar who took a crack of his own, but an incredible diving save by the goalkeeper kept it out. On the ensuing corner, Rebollar whipped it into Luke Ivanovic at the back post, but he was unable to connect cleanly and the header was missed. Four minutes later, AV Alta FC took the lead against the run of play with a goal from outside the box by Adam Aoumaich to put the hosts ahead 2-1.

In the 88th minute, Fonguck and Grant Robinson shared a nice interchange inside the box that led to a shot by Fonguck, but the attempt was blocked. The ball fell perfectly to Søjberg, but his first-time attempt on goal was blocked as well. A minute later, Fonguck had another opportunity inside the box, but the shot was missed over the bar. Second-half substitute Alex Lara had hopes of making things interesting with a shot from distance in the first minute of added time, but his shot missed just over the bar. In Monterey Bay's final chance to get something out of the match, Diego Gutiérrez whipped in a dangerous free kick that seemingly had eyes for the top-left corner, but his shot ultimately ricocheted off the corner of the woodwork, ending Monterey Bay's run in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

Up Next

Monterey Bay FC returns home for a midweek match against FC Tulsa on Wednesday, August 6. Kickoff on Hospitality Night at Cardinale Stadium is set for 7 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Information

Date: July 26, 2025

Venue: Lancaster Municipal Stadium; Lancaster, California

Weather: Clear and 74°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

AV Alta FC 1 1 2

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 1

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (Anton Søjberg) 8'

AV: Osvaldo Lay 9'

AV: Adam Aoumaich (Christian Ortiz) 73'

Lineup

Monterey Bay FC (4-1-4-1): Sam Gomez; Grant Robinson, Jacob Muir, Nico Gordon, Miles Lyons (Alex Lara, 69'); Mobi Fehr (Sami Guediri, 83'); Mayele Malango (Diego Gutiérrez, 68'), Adrian Rebollar (Adam Larsson, 69'), Xavi Gnaulati (Wesley Fonguck, 57'), Anton Søjberg; Luke Ivanovic

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Pierce Gallaway

Stats Summary: AV / MB

Shots: 8 / 13

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Saves: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 0 / 9

Fouls: 15 / 20

Possession: 52.1% / 47.9%

Misconduct Summary

AV: Emmanuel Alaribe (caution) 21'

AV: Kaloyan Pehlivanov (caution) 25'

MB: Grant Robinson (caution) 50'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 60'

MB: Jacob Muir (caution) 66'

MB: Wes Fonguck (caution) 90+2'

AV: Jimmie Villalobos (caution) 90+6'

Officials

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

Assistant Referee: Mark Novosel

Assistant Referee: Benjamin Davis

Fourth Official: Felix Granados







