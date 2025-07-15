Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week
July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC completed both the league double and the season sweep in all competitions over Orange County SC with a 2-1 win at Cardinale Stadium in the club's previous outing. For his performance in the match, Grant Robinson has earned starting XI honors in USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 19.
Robinson's top-eleven honor was earned on both ends of the pitch in the club's match against OC on July 11. In the attack, the four-year Monterey Bay man recorded his second assist of the season to aid in the opening score of the match, whipping the ball to the far post with precision and finding Luke Ivanovic for the header. He did his thing on the defensive end as well, recording four tackles, three clearances, two interceptions, and nine duels won.
Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 19 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:
Goalkeeper - Daniel Namani (SA)
Defenders - Grant Robinson (MB), Talen Maples (NM), Kieran Sargeant (LEX)
Midfielders - Michael Benitez (SAC), Houssou Landry (CHA), Marcos Cerato (TUL), Shawn Smart (LV)
Forwards - Danny Trejo (BHM), Ronaldo Damus (BHM), Sebastian Herrera (SAC)
Coach - Neill Collins (SAC)
Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), TJ Presthus (HFD), Blake Willey (SAC), Tyler Pasher (BHM), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Taylor Calheira (TUL), Ates Diouf (DET)
Images from this story
|
Monterey Bay FC defender Grant Robinson
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025
- Republic FC Leads League with Five Team of the Week Selections, Collins Named Coach of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Daniel Namani Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Legion FC Forward Danny Trejo Named USL Championship Player of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week - Monterey Bay FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week
- Monterey Bay Completes Season Sweep of Orange County SC with 2-1 Victory at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Football Club Unveils 2025 CHARLY Third Kit, Inspired by the Region's Agricultural Heritage
- Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Defeated in Indianapolis