Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC defender Grant Robinson

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC completed both the league double and the season sweep in all competitions over Orange County SC with a 2-1 win at Cardinale Stadium in the club's previous outing. For his performance in the match, Grant Robinson has earned starting XI honors in USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 19.

Robinson's top-eleven honor was earned on both ends of the pitch in the club's match against OC on July 11. In the attack, the four-year Monterey Bay man recorded his second assist of the season to aid in the opening score of the match, whipping the ball to the far post with precision and finding Luke Ivanovic for the header. He did his thing on the defensive end as well, recording four tackles, three clearances, two interceptions, and nine duels won.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 19 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Daniel Namani (SA)

Defenders - Grant Robinson (MB), Talen Maples (NM), Kieran Sargeant (LEX)

Midfielders - Michael Benitez (SAC), Houssou Landry (CHA), Marcos Cerato (TUL), Shawn Smart (LV)

Forwards - Danny Trejo (BHM), Ronaldo Damus (BHM), Sebastian Herrera (SAC)

Coach - Neill Collins (SAC)

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), TJ Presthus (HFD), Blake Willey (SAC), Tyler Pasher (BHM), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Taylor Calheira (TUL), Ates Diouf (DET)

