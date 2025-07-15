Big Match Energy in Downtown Tulsa: FC Tulsa Looks to Jump to 1st Place Tomorrow Night
July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, OK - The stakes are rising in the USL Championship, and so is FC Tulsa. With just two fewer games played than the teams above them, FC Tulsa currently holds 2nd place in the Western Conference- and tomorrow night's home match could be a table-turner. A win would catapult Tulsa into 1st place and deliver a major momentum boost in the race to the playoffs.
Kickoff is set for Wednesday night at ONEOK Field, and it's more than just soccer- it's Corporate Networking Night presented by FC Tulsa. Tulsa professionals are invited to turn a midweek outing into a memorable experience, whether it's hosting clients, bonding with coworkers, or just enjoying a top-tier atmosphere.
Fans will also be treated to a free limited-edition FC Tulsa shirt- available to the first 1,000 through the gates.
Expect high stakes, high energy, and a community-centered celebration of the game.
Family-friendly. Fan-focused. Fiercely competitive.
This is the moment. Tulsa could go top of the table. Be there.
