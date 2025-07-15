Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Earns Save of the Week Nomination

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif., - Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello has been nominated for Week 19 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 17 at USLChampionship.com.

VOTE FOR DANNY NOW AT USLCHAMPIONSHIP.COM

El Paso Locomotive FC managed two shots on target during the match, including a strong effort in the 58th minute from midfielder Eric Calvillo. His shot from outside the penalty area was directed toward the upper left corner, but Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello responded with a well-timed save, tipping the ball over the crossbar and conceding a corner. The play helped maintain Republic FC's defensive stability and contributed to a solid performance in goal.

Vitiello's shut-out performance last Saturday also earned him a Week 19 Team of the Week honors - one of Republic FC's five selections this week. With three-straight clean sheets, Vitiello is now ranked second in the league among goalkeepers with at least three performances with a 0.8 goals-against average.

The Indomitable Club will return home this Saturday to host Lexington SC in the second and final match during the California State Fair. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and include entry to the Fair on gameday, providing an unforgettable Summer experience for the entire family.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.