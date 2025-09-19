SRFC Unified vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Unified Team

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the first time in club history, the Republic FC Unified Team will be travelling with the first team, heading to Colorado Springs for a match against the Colorado Springs Unified Team on September 20th. Unified Sports is an initiative from Special Olympics pairing athletes with and without intellectual disabilities together on the pitch. This program creates an inclusive environment in which athletes can come together through soccer.

The team is coached by Republic FC's Manager of Soccer Programming, Filip Handl, led by captains Cam Newton and Matt Briseno, and features 26 athletes who also wear the Republic FC crest. "The mission of Unified Sports is the opportunity to show how sports can be a unifying force that brings together people of all walks of life," said Handl. "Even what society may consider a disability is something that can be overcome on the pitch."

Back in July, the squad travelled together for the first time to a Special Olympics Unified Tournament in Los Angeles where they competed against three other California teams. This milestone marks a new chapter for the Unified team. The post-match exhibition at Weidner Field will bring together the Unified squads of both teams for a chance to play in a professional stadium and represent their clubs on a national stage. For the players, this represents more than just a new experience. This is a major step in their athletic and personal journeys.

"For many of our athletes this is their first time traveling independently so it's a big experience not only in their athletic careers, but in their personal lives as well. We have some athletes who have been playing Special Olympics sports for more than 20 years and have never travelled like this for a competition," Handl continued.

The two teams will face off immediately after the conclusion of the match between the Republic FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks first teams.

This year, BlueDAG, a Rancho Cordova-based accessibility software company, joined the club in supporting the Unified Team's mission. Their involvement reflects a shared belief in inclusion and access. "They have come on board to support the team with our combined mission of showcasing inclusion and access and how important those two things are for everyone. Without their partnership the trip to Colorado Springs would not have been possible," said Handl.

And while the Unified Team will be playing in an unfamiliar stadium, they'll certainly have plenty of fans there to cheer them on. Republic FC's pro side will be there to show their support - and maybe even give out a few pointers on the pitch. The club's players have become regular participants at Unified Team events, further showcasing the special power of sports to bring people together.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.