New Mexico United Takes on Monterey Bay

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United heads to Seaside this Saturday looking to solidify its place in the USL Championship Western Conference playoff race.

The Black & Yellow currently sit third in the standings and will be aiming to bounce back with a strong performance as they continue to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between United and Monterey Bay FC this year. In their first encounter back in April, United earned a gritty 1-0 win at RGCU Field. With the rematch set on the California coast, United will look to complete the season sweep and take another step toward securing a postseason berth.

Standout Performers: Seymore and Jabang

Will Seymore continues to anchor United's backline with a strong blend of composure on the ball and grit in defensive transitions. Named Man of the Match in United's last outing, Seymore was instrumental in breaking up opposition attacks. His leadership and experience will be crucial once again as United faces a physical Monterey Bay midfield.

On the flanks, Ousman Jabang has consistently impressed with his energy and versatility. Whether pushing forward to support the attack or stepping up in key defensive moments, Jabang has brought both stability and strength to the back line. His ability to neutralize Monterey Bay's threats out wide could prove decisive in Saturday's contest.

Milestones in Sight: Tambakis

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is on the verge of making USL Championship history, needing just one more clean sheet to become the league's all-time leader. After recording his 58th career shutout last week-tying the current record held by Evan Newton-Tambakis will have the opportunity to stand alone at the top when United takes the field Saturday night in California.

About Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay FC has built a reputation for resilience, particularly at Cardinale Stadium. The defense is anchored by veteran goalkeeper Nico Campuzano, who has recorded four clean sheets this season. Up front, forward Anton Søjberg Horup leads the attack with five goals and two assists, playing a key role in driving the offensive effort.

Looking Ahead

Following Saturday's trip to California, New Mexico United continues its road swing with a midweek matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, September 24 at 7 p.m. MT. With the playoff race intensifying, United will aim to take advantage of the remaining schedule and keep building momentum as the regular season nears its conclusion.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.