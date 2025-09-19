Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC 9/20/25

At a glance...

Hang Ten: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored the team's second brace of the season last Saturday against Loudoun, bagging his ninth and tenth goals of the season. The brace made Hernandez the seventh player in club history to record double-digit goals in a single season.

Second Half Barrage: San Antonio FC recorded the 18th instance of a five-goal second half in the USL Championship regular season this past Saturday against Loudoun United FC, and the first in the club's history. SAFC also scored five goals for the first time since July 29, 2023.

Milestone Watch: Defenders Alexis Souahy and Rece Buckmaster are closing in on 150 USL Championship regular season appearances, currently at 149 and 148, respectively. The two veterans have combined for 71 clearances and 13 blocks this season, each in the top five on the squad in both categories.

---------------

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On scouting Orange County...)

"They're a good team in transition. When the other teams build up on them and they break lines, they're good recovering back, nine guys behind the ball. They defend well as a group, so I assume that's something we need to do very good on as soon we break the first line of pressure. We need to go with the quality and quickness, make sure we don't let those guys recover behind the ball, because that's something that they do really well. On the counterattack, they're really good. The two wingers, they're young and fast. They have a center forward who scores goals, has a lot of experience. The guy around the box is very dangerous, so us, with the ball in the final third, we need to be sharp, defensive-minded. As soon as the ball turns over, we need to be there ready to counter-press right away. Don't let these guys get off the hook easy, because, as I said, those guys can cover ground because they're fast, so that's something that we need to do on Saturday for 90-plus minutes."

Forward Santiago Patiño

(On training to face Orange County...)

"I think we are preparing well. The last result helped us to feel mentally better. Groupwise, it feels better, and we know we have three matches at home. We know what we're playing for. We know that Orange County is in the ninth position, and we have two matches against them, so we can really take advantage when we play against them, to put them down and we go up, so we know what we're playing for this weekend, and we're going to go and compete and apply what works for us and try to get it three points."

---------------

USL Championship Match #24 - San Antonio FC vs. Orange County SC

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 9-8-6 (33 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)

Orange County SC: 8-9-5 (29 pts; 6th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: Orange County leads the series 5-4-6, taking the lead with a 2-0 win in California last July.

