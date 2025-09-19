Lexington Looks to Break Club Single-Season Points Record in Detroit

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A showdown in the Great Lakes State awaits Lexington SC on Saturday night as two sixth-place clubs in their respective conferences prepare to battle with playoff implications on the line.

Only six matches remain in the 2025 USL Championship regular season for Lexington SC, and the club is playing its best soccer at the right time.

Over its last six matches, LSC is 4W-1L-1D with eight goals scored and only four conceded. Forster Ajago has become the club's leading goalscorer during that stretch (5) while Kieran Sargeant - the man Ajago linked up with for Lexington's equalizer last weekend vs. Orange County - has increased his assist lead to an LSC-best five helpers.

Lexington is one of seven clubs in the West separated by just four points and jockeying for playoff seeding. Three points on Saturday in the first-ever meeting between LSC and Detroit City FC would provide some much-needed breathing room for Head Coach Terry Boss and his squad.

With a win or draw, LSC will set a new club single-season points record, breaking the previous mark set in 2023 (currently 32 points).

Lexington's all-time leading goalscorer dating back to it USL League One days, Ates Diouf, is currently on loan with DCFC. However, per the terms of the loan agreement, he is ineligible to play Saturday night. Diouf scored 21 goals in 51 appearances for LSC across the 2023-24 seasons.

Discipline and composure will be critical for Lexington in a rambunctious Keyworth Stadium, but those traits align with LSC's style of play.

The Greens demonstrate confidence and patience on the ball, ranking first in the USL Championship in passing accuracy (85%) and seventh in total passes. Additionally, Lexington is 22nd out of 24 clubs in fouls committed and last in yellow cards, showcasing its ability to keep its emotions in check.

Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DETROIT CITY

Detroit City FC was riding a five-match unbeaten streak until it fell in unceremonious fashion last time out, 4-0 to New Mexico United. However, its five-match unbeaten streak at home during league play remains intact and dates back to July 18.

Head Coach Danny Dichio typically opts for a 3-4-3 formation, and his squad ranks middle of the pack in goals (29), shots (271) and goals allowed (30) in 2025.

Darren Smith, who did not appear in DCFC's last match, leads the group with 10 goals and shares the club lead in assists with three alongside Kobe Hernández-Foster. Goalkeepers Carlos Herrera and Carlos Saldaña have both started 12 matches this season, with Herrera getting the most recent nod.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Last weekend, forward Forster Ajago became the sixth player in LSC history to score in back-to-back matches, joining Diouf, Nico Brown, Cam Lancaster, Marcus Epps and Cory Burke.

With a goal on Saturday night, he would become just the third player in club history to score in three consecutive matches. Diouf accomplished the feat twice (2023 - July 9, July 15, July 22; 2024 - July 13, July 27, Aug. 3) and Brown did so once (2023 - June 22, July 2, July 9).

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.