Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
The Indomitable Club are on the road again to face reigning USL champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Weidner Field.
Last Saturday, Republic FC made a much-anticipated return to Heart Health Park after a grueling stretch of five games on the road. In front of a sold-out crowd, the Quails battled hard to a 2-2 result against playoff contenders Phoenix Rising FC. Russell Cicerone opened the scoring with clinical finishing, followed by an own goal by Phoenix midfielder Noble Okello. Momentum began to shift when Khori Bennett was sent off with a second yellow card reducing the team to ten men. Despite a determined effort, a late push from Phoenix allowed the visitors to pull level and share the points.
Sacramento remains on the tail of first place FC Tulsa, sitting 8 points behind with a game in hand and firmly above the playoff line.
Know Your Opponent - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The Switchbacks are one of seven teams separated by four points fighting for the final six playoff spots and sit 8th.
After a slow start to the season, Colorado Springs has begun to turn up the dial as of late, hoping to emulate the late-season form that propelled them to lift last year's championship trophy.
Last Saturday, Colorado Springs played away at Al Lang Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies where they fought back from behind in a back-and-forth contest which finished 3-3. Switchbacks forward Juan Tejada scored a brace before Marco Micaletto scored the equalizer in the 58' minute. Tejada was named to the Team of The Week last week following his impressive performance on the weekend.
The Switchbacks are currently on a three-game undefeated streak and will surely be happy to return home to Weidner Field on Saturday, where they have posted a 5-3-2 record this season.
Head-to-Head
In 17 previous matches, Sacramento and Colorado Springs have displayed an evenly matched rivalry with both teams securing seven wins and three draws. The most recent clash between the two sides was in March. Sacramento dominated for the majority of the match. With just 15 minutes to play the Switchbacks were awarded two penalties in the 86' and 90+7th' minute to steal a point. The stage is set for another compelling clash as both teams fight for crucial points in the closing stretch of the season.
Overview: SAC vs. COS
Date: Saturday, September 20
Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. P.T
Venue: Weidner Field
Watch: FOX40+, Smart TV app, ESPN+, Antenna TV 40.2
Know Your Club - Republic FC
