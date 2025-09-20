Rhode Island FC Picks up Second-Straight Win at Miami FC

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC defender Karifa Yao gets off a kick vs. Miami FC

MIAMI - Rallying behind a second-half Jojea Kwizera penalty kick, Rhode Island FC strung together its second-straight win on Friday with a 1-0 victory at Miami FC. The crucial Eastern Conference win moved the Ocean State club four points clear of ninth place Indy Eleven in the Eastern Conference standings with five games remaining in the USL Championship regular season.

After a tense opening 27 minutes, Rhode Island FC (8W-11L-6T) found the first shot on target of the game when Clay Holstad sent in a long curling cross from the right wing. The ball connected with a rising Hugo Bacharach, who drilled a header on frame that was saved by Miami FC (5W-14L-6L) goalkeeper Nicolás Campisi. Less than two minutes later, JJ Williams turned past his defender and into open space at the top of the penalty area, unleashing a powerful shot that flew just wide of the right post.

The Ocean State club continued to push as the half went on, coming as close as the crossbar in the 37th minute when Noah Fuson's free kick found the head of Frank Nodarse at the goalmouth. Nodarse's close-range header hit the ground and bounced up and off the woodwork before Bacharach's rebound found the back of the net, but was called back after an off-ball foul. In a slow opening half that featured just two shots on target between the two clubs, the free kick opportunity was as close as either side came to finding the opening goal as they went into the break scoreless.

As the stalemate continued deep into the second half, Rhode Island FC finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when JJ Williams dribbled into the box and drew a foul to win the Ocean State club a decisive penalty kick. Kwizera stepped up to the spot and confidently slotted his chance into the right side netting for his second goal of 2025 to give RIFC the lead. In a gritty, tightly-contested game, the narrow advantage was enough for RIFC to defend for the remainder of the game as it left Miami with an incredibly valuable three points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will finish its two-game road stand with a trip to Texas to take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. After the road trip, RIFC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for its second-to-last home game of the 2025 regular season when it hosts Las Vegas Lights FC for a nationally-televised matchup on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Jojea Kwizera (Penalty), 68th minute: Kwizera slots a penalty into the right side netting. MIA 0, RI 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The win moved Rhode Island FC four points clear of ninth-place Indy Eleven for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Frank Nodarse made his first start since returning from a seven-game injury absence in last weekend's 1-0 win vs. Indy Eleven.

Joe Brito made his second-straight regular-season start and seventh of 2025, starting back-to-back games for the first time since early June.

Hamady Diop made his Rhode Island FC debut, entering the game as a second-half substitute in the 75th minute.

Jojea Kwizera's goal was his first of the 2025 regular season, second of 2025 across all competitions and the fifth of his RIFC career. Kwizera is the eighth RIFC player to score in the 2025 regular season.

Rhode Island FC has scored all three penalties it has earned in the 2025 regular season.

Koke Vegas kept RIFC's seventh clean sheet in its last nine games, and the 18th of his RIFC career. He is now tied for second in the USL Championship with nine clean sheets in 2025.

The win broke a four-game losing streak on the road, and marked RIFC's first shutout win away from Centreville Bank Stadium since a 1-0 win at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on May 31 in the USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage.

The win marked the second time this season RIFC has strung together back-to-back wins.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jojea Kwizera

