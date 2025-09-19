El Paso Locomotive FC Face Home Challenge against Charleston Battery

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC begin a three-match homestand against Charleston Battery on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS CHARLESTON BATTERY - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets | Giveaway: Noche de Locos Jersey (1500 fans) | Ticket Add-On: Jersey Bundle - Noche de Locos/Talavera (250)

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC fell to North Carolina FC 1-0 on the road last Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The visitors were down a man before they could blink as Wahab Ackwei was sent off in the 14th minute after a shoulder challenge outside the box. Despite the man disadvantage, El Paso controlled more possession in the first half but were undone in the final minute of eight in stoppage time which put them down 1-0 at the break.

Locomotive created several scoring chances in the second half including a header that hit the crossbar from Beto Avila. Jahmali Waite also made some big saves to keep the match close, but ultimately, Los Locos were unable to find an equalizer with 10 men.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Locomotive fans were excited to see Cabrera back in the squad this past weekend. After dealing with a hamstring injury suffered on August 9, he has come off the bench the past two weeks. The leading goalscorer for Los Locos is expected to ease back into things these next few matches but will be an important piece with playoffs just around the corner.

M Frank Daroma: One of the biggest storylines for Locomotive this season has been the addition of Daroma in the midfield. The current Championship leader in passing accuracy can be found all over the field and has been a key factor in turning defense to offense for Los Locos. Success down the stretch for El Paso will rely on him continuing his stellar 2025 campaign.

G Jahmali Waite: Waite returned last week from starting two matches with the Jamaican national team in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. He recorded two shutouts and five saves to cement his country's spot atop Group B and push them closer to a World Cup bid next summer. Waite has allowed just three goals in his previous six starts for Locomotive as he hopes to build on this success in the final stretch of the regular season.

OPPONENT INFO: Charleston Battery

Los Locos have won both of their prior meeting with Charleston Battery. Last season, in head coach Wilmer Cabrera's debut, Amando Moreno's brace was enough for Locomotive to get the road victory including a match winner in the 92nd minute.

Charleston Battery are enjoying a spectacular 2025 campaign as the highest goalscorers in the Championship with the second best record in the league. The attacking duo of Cal Jennings and MD Myers has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses combining for 26 goals on the year. That coupled with Juan Torres in the midfield, the league leader in assists (9), will present quite the challenge for Los Locos on their postseason quest.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Frank Daroma leads the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 150 passes) at 92.59% and passing accuracy in the opposing half at 89.56%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls (428) and faced the fewest shots (199) in the USL Championship this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on pressure given tight West table:

"There is pressure and has to be because if you win, you maintain your position. If you lose, you go back six or seven positions in the Western Conference. It's a lot of pressure, but it's a lot of pressure for all of us. I think it's just making us feel that the playoffs are getting closer and that each game is really important. Each point counts and is very valuable."

Cabrera on playing all Eastern Conference teams in September:

"It's important for us to go out and get the results ourselves. We have four games left here at home. If we get those results, we're going to be able to reach the playoffs, and that's the goal. Our preparation is good, the mentality is good and now, it's up to us on the field that we keep performing well. We just need to not drop the concentration or intensity down the stretch."

Beto Avila on team mentality moving forward:

"From now on, every minute of every match is going to get tougher. We're getting close to the playoffs, and everybody is very close to each other. We are in a playoff mentality. Everyone is going to be fighting, and we want our first game to be at home."

Gabi Torres on how team needs to play down the stretch:

"I believe we are really strong when we play together. We need everybody down the stretch. When we show fight on the field, it's really difficult to play against us. Now, with seven games left in the regular season, we need to stay humble and show more consistency to get the results we need in a tough Western Conference."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.