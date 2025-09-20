Monterey Bay Takes on New Mexico United in Seaside

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-13-6, 24 points) remains at home for a must-win fixture against Western Conference foes New Mexico United (10-10-3, 33 points) on Saturday. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7 p.m. PT in Week 29 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by Monterey Surf Soccer Club. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay comes into the weekend with a do-or-die mindset against New Mexico United at home in Seaside. Despite the probabilities currently being stacked against them, Monterey Bay still has everything to fight for with five matches left to play. The Union will look to curb its current three-match losing skid with three must-have points against former Monterey Bay forward Luther Archimède and his new black-and-yellow side on Saturday night.

In the previous meeting between Monterey Bay and New Mexico, the Crisp-and-Kelp fell 1-0 in Albuquerque to an Ousman Jabang goal in the 29th minute back on April 23. All-time, Monterey Bay FC trails New Mexico in the all-time head-to-head with a 2-4-1 record against the Albuquerque side. However, the Crisp-and-Kelp have remained unbeaten against New Mexico in the three contests played in Seaside thus far, with those fixtures accounting for both wins and a draw.

Monterey Bay FC vs. New Mexico United

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 63°F

Kit Matchup

Monterey Bay: crisp top, kelp shorts, crisp socks

New Mexico: yellow top, yellow shorts, yellow socks

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (6-13-6, 24 pts, 12th West); New Mexico United (10-10-3, 33 pts, 3rd West)







