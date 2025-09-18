Monterey Bay Football Club Welcomes CEO Mike Sheehan to the Front Office
Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has officially announced today the appointment of Mike Sheehan as the organization's Chief Executive Officer. Sheehan brings over 30 years of C-Suite Sports Management experience to the club's front office, including time spent with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, MLB's Seattle Mariners, and most recently, the Houston SaberCats. Sheehan's sales and marketing expertise will play a key role in guiding the club into its next phase of growth and development.
"MBFC welcomes new CEO Mike Sheehan," said Owner and Chairman Ray Beshoff. "Mike brings a wealth of professional sports experience and knowledge to our club. We look forward to bringing MBFC to its full potential in the years ahead."
"I'm excited to join the MBFC family and to work with the talented group of individuals within the organization," said Sheehan. "My goal is to continue to grow the presence and impact of the Union on the Monterey Peninsula."
